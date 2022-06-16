PEGA LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Pegasystems Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Pegasystems Inc. ("PEGA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PEGA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of PEGA investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased PEGA common stock between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian, a principal competitor; (2) defendants' product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through, the personal involvement of the Company's CEO; (4) the Company's CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with the Company's written Code of Conduct, including its express prohibition on "stealing" confidential information from a competitor and "misrepresenting your identity in hopes of obtaining confidential information"; (5) the Company was "unable to reasonably estimate damages" in the lawsuit filed by Appian as a result of the foregoing misconduct (the "Appian Litigation"); and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about PEGA's business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in PEGA during the relevant time frame, you have until July 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

