Preferred Employers Insurance Welcomes New Industry Specialist

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, welcomes workers' compensation specialist, Sandra Marquez, to the team. Sandra brings nearly two decades of successful underwriting, sales, and broker development experience to Preferred Employers Insurance. As Sales & Distribution Manager for Southern California, Sandra will be responsible for broker relationships, assisting producers in achieving sales objectives, client retention and growing sales volume profitably. She will also focus on further developing the Preferred Employers Insurance brand, its regional expertise and promotion throughout Southern California.

Sandra Marquez joins Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company. (PRNewswire)

Commenting on the appointment, Dennis Levesque, President of Preferred Employers Insurance, said, "Preferred offers California business owners of all sizes a comprehensive portfolio of workers' compensation insurance services centered around clients' workplace safety and claims management needs. Sandra's extensive industry knowledge within the Southern California region will go a long way towards contributing to our success. We are pleased to have her join our team."

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The business is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price and workers' compensation insurance services available in the state of California. Visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance.

Related Links

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance