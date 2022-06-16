WEEK OF LUXURY AUCTIONS AND EXHIBITIONS AT DOYLE BEGINS JUNE 18

A Dazzling Array of Louis Vuitton Luggage & Trunks, Jewelry & Fine Watches, Stage & Screen Memorabilia and Photographs





NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectors, influencers and fans will converge at Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers for the upcoming week of luxury auctions and exhibitions beginning on June 18. This landmark series of events showcases a dazzling array of Louis Vuitton Luggage & Trunks, Jewelry & Fine Watches, Stage & Screen Memorabilia and Photographs.

Louis Vuitton Luggage, Jewelry and Fine Watches to be Auctioned at Doyle. (PRNewswire)

Luxury Travel: The Louis Vuitton Sale | Auction June 21

Doyle is pleased to present this exciting auction showcasing over 100 lots of luxurious trunks, suitcases, bags and other items by the legendary firm Louis Vuitton. Explore the wide range of rare designs spanning the era of the grand trans-Atlantic liners to the modern jet age. And be sure to take a few "travel pics" at the exhibition!

Fine & Important Jewelry | Auction June 23

Marvel at the glittering array of diamond and colored stone rings and stylish jewelry by such prestigious makers as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Oscar Heyman and Tiffany & Co. Among the fine watches for ladies and gentlemen are exceptional examples by Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Breguet.

Stage & Screen | Auction June 24

Join fans and collectors around the world vying for original drawings, stage and costume designs, photography, autographs and memorabilia celebrating Film, Theatre, Music and Dance. Highlights include Gershwin and Wizard of Oz memorabilia, original costume drawings by Edith Head, and property from the Estate of Academy Award-winning actress Celeste Holm.

Photographs | Auction June 21

Trace the history of the photographic genre through fine examples spanning early photography to contemporary works. Featured are an important large-scale print by Andreas Gursky and Edward Weston's Fiftieth Anniversary Portfolio, as well as photographs by Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Bruce Davidson, Vivian Maier, Robert Mapplethorpe and Karl Struss.

Exhibition & Catalogues

The public is invited to the exhibitions on view Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20 from Noon until 5pm. Doyle is located at 175 East 87th Street in New York City. Interested bidders across the country and around the world can conveniently browse the interactive auction catalogues and place bids online at Doyle.com.

About Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers

Founded in 1962, Doyle is one of the world's foremost auctioneers and appraisers of jewelry, art, furniture, decorations, Asian works of art, coins, stamps, rare books and other categories. Headquartered in New York City, Doyle offers auctions throughout the year that attract a broad base of buyers and consignors from around the world. Doyle operates a network of regional offices and advisors across the nation, including Palm Beach, Beverly Hills, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

