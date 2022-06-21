CH4 Global™ Appoints Chief Business Development Officer and New Chief Operations Officer to Rapidly Scale Production and Globalization

Chris Rose, CBDO, brings more than 27 years of highly successful business development experience in large-scale organizations; Tim Williams, COO, brings more than 20 years of experience in transforming global operations—both leaders have a track record of delivering efficient, effective, and sustainable growth.

HENDERSON, Nev., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global™, Inc., today announced the appointment of two senior executives who will play critical roles in achieving the company's ambitious growth plans and fulfilling its urgent mission to impact climate change at scale: Chris Rose as Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), and Tim Williams as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

These two strategic appointments represent a major milestone on the company's path to globalization.

CH4 Global CEO Steve Meller noted that these two strategic appointments represent a major milestone on the company's path to globalization. "The board and the entire senior leadership team are delighted to have Chris and Tim join us at CH4 Global. Both leaders have impressive track records that exemplify the transformative leadership we need to achieve our mission," Meller said. "Their addition to the team has significantly enhanced our capacity for rapid expansion and impact within a critical period for climate change." CH4 Global recently completed another major milestone—the first commercial sale of its Asparagopsis-based feed formulations that radically reduce agricultural methane emissions—and Meller said that "Chris and Tim will be instrumental in building on this milestone to grow CH4 Global's customer base and operational footprint."

Chris Rose has a mandate to develop CH4 Global's external partnerships to rapidly scale up and maximize the company's global impact through its GHG-mitigation solutions, particularly its Asparagopsis-based product family for ruminant animals. Prior to joining CH4 Global, Mr. Rose had a 27-year career at Procter & Gamble, where he was Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, and led global M&A, business development, and licensing. He also led multiple efforts for the P&G ventures group, working with members of the startup community to launch and build new global brands in new product categories – full bio here.

Tim Williams, who will commence work in his new role June 20th, 2022, will lead CH4 Global operations, including the company's subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand, to enable rapid growth and maturation of operations—from Asparagopsis hatchery, growing operations, harvest, and quality control, to the manufacturing of finished products, to distribution and global product availability. Mr. Williams' breadth of expertise includes single-plant and multi-plant management, P&L management, resource allocation, lean manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, cost containment, logistics, end-to-end supply chain, and procurement. He has led these functional areas at companies such as Combe, where he was Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Supply Chain, and Bunge, where he was Director of Integrated Process Improvement. As COO at Vi-Jon, the world's largest provider of private-label personal care products, Mr. Williams transformed the company's operations, supply chain, and customer service function – full bio here.

Mr. Rose said that he is "excited to work alongside such a stellar leadership team to realize the full potential of CH4 Global's technology. Together, we can have a significant impact on the world (environment, farmers/ranchers, indigenous people), and make the most of this outstanding business opportunity for the benefit of all involved."

Mr. Williams commented, "I'm inspired, honored, and humbled by the opportunity to work with the CH4 Global team and together make an impact on the planet and climate change. Everything that I've done in my career before today is preparation for taking on this extremely worthwhile challenge."

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to positively impact climate change worldwide. With expertise in turning ambitious ideas into successful, fit-for-purpose products, CH4 Global enables customers to radically reduce methane emissions in support of the 2-degree Celsius target. Its first line of methane-reducing cattle feed additives is derived from Asparagopsis Seaweed, for large beef and dairy producers, which, even if adopted for only 10% of cattle, would deliver more climate benefit than decommissioning 50 million fossil-fueled cars. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more: www.ch4global.com

