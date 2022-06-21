Coin98 Labs Acquires Yunero Studios to Accelerate Web3 Mass Adoption via GameFi

The acquisition gives Coin98 a gaming arm, fulfilling its ecosystem to push for Web3 mass adoption.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition gives Coin98 a gaming arm, fulfilling its ecosystem to push for Web3 mass adoption.

Yunero is expected to launch later this year. It's a revolutionary play-to-earn NFT game that will revamp the current blockchain gaming ecosystem. (PRNewswire)

First established in 2021, Yunero is a new game studio based in Vietnam, on a journey to build its dream. The team consists of professionals from the traditional gaming industry, who have worked at leading companies including VNG Corporation, Eway JSC, Vega Corporation.

According to Fortune , Vietnam was the third most popular destination globally for many crypto wallets. The popularity of crypto wallets in Vietnam shows that people are not just buying crypto, but they are actively engaging with crypto games and other platforms, especially GameFi.

Rongos is Yunero's very first attempt at Web3 gaming. It's a revolutionary play-to-earn NFT game that will revamp the current blockchain gaming ecosystem. The game is expected to launch later this year.

"Incubating a game studio is our fundamental step toward onboarding the next billion users with blockchain gaming'', Thanh Le, Coin98's Founder shared.

The gaming market has witnessed a gradual growth annually. According to Coin98 Insights report, at this rate, this market can reach over $200B revenue and 3 billion global players by 2023.

"Game is not only a product, but also our language to write a new chapter for gamers, to simplify the blockchain world, and bring Web3 to the masses." - said Du Nguyen, CEO's Yunero Studios - "With our incredible experience and passion for game development combined with Coin98's global presence and value, we believe both ecosystems will be much stronger and more extensive.

About Coin98 Labs

Coin98 Labs is a DeFi product builder focusing on creating and developing an ecosystem of DeFi protocols, Web3 applications, and NFTs on multiple blockchains. Our mission is to fulfill untapped demand and enhance in-demand utilities in the DeFi space, helping people to access DeFi services effortlessly. The Coin98 universe is now consolidating Coin98 Super App, Coin98 Exchange, Coin98 SpaceGate (cross-chain bridge), Saros Finance (A DeFi Super-Network on Solana) and many more incubating initiatives.

About Yunero

First established in 2021, Yunero is a new game studio developed with a vision to set a new standard for the game industry and build hit games in the blockchain world. Yunero's games are developed across various platforms, including PC and mobile to bring users the best experience. At Yunero Studios, creativity and innovation are the core. They believe that the best products are often generated from random ideas or concepts, no matter how bizarre they may be.

