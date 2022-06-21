Hard Rock International Partners with American Express Presents BST Hyde Park to Bring U.K. Music Lovers Special Activations & Surprises

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announced a partnership with American Express presents BST Hyde Park, AEG Europe's leading festival that rings in summer each year by taking over London, home of the brand's first ever Hard Rock Cafe that opened in 1971. This year's festival is running Friday, June 24 to Sunday, July 10 and will see legendary headliners take to the stage over three weekends. Performers include Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Eagles, plus a host of special guests for each show. These performances will be complemented by Hard Rock-sponsored festivities, sure to delight music lovers and festival attendees. BST Hyde Park's Open House also returns, offering a host of wonderful free activities between the weekends of music.

"As we reflect on half a century of Hard Rock, which started right here in London and has since expanded to reach all corners of the globe with venues in over 70 countries, we're thrilled to take part in such an iconic cultural celebration by helping extend access to music lovers and enrich the experiences of festival goers at BST Hyde Park," said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International Chairman.

Hard Rock Cafe will activate at BST Hyde Park with a cafe pop-up on the festival grounds and in the VIP section, where attendees can enjoy menu offerings without straying far from the excitement. Additionally, to support the next generation of artists that may someday be headlining festivals, Hard Rock is sponsoring one of the stages, Hard Rock Rising presents the Rainbow Stage, which will feature up-and-coming artists from around the world.

The Hard Rock Cafe locations will also have unique memorabilia on display including pieces from BST Hyde Park performers Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam, as well as memorabilia from other famed U.K. music greats.

"For 50 years Hard Rock has been associated with the biggest names in music," said Jim King CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents. "We look forward to sharing their glorious history at BST Hyde Park this summer where music fans can enjoy the famous Hard Rock Cafe and the Hard Rock Rising Stage."

For more information and the full release visit https://news.hardrock.com/ or https://www.hardrockcafe.com/bst-hyde-park.aspx.

