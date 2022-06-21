Independent Analyst Firm Names DevonWay an Innovator in Enterprise Asset Management Software

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantix, an independent UK-based analyst and consulting firm with expertise in environmental, health, safety, quality, and operational excellence technologies that optimize business operations, named DevonWay an Innovator in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Enterprise Asset Management 2022 report, published May 23, 2022.

Verdantix defines Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) as "an outgrowth of computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS)" with a focus on "maintaining assets throughout their life cycle and is primarily deployed in heavy industry, in which the smooth running of assets is critical, for verticals such as manufacturing, oil and gas, power and water utilities and transportation."

Compared to the 13 other vendors, DevonWay received the single highest capability criteria scores in Configurability, Contractor Management, Operational Risk Management, and Graph Database; and tied for the highest scores in Mobile App Product Architecture, Audits, and Relational Database.

The report states that DevonWay "should be shortlisted by… firms searching for an integrated platform for operations and safety applications" and "US-based customers in highly regulated industries."

"Today's large, heavily regulated, high-risk organizations require highly configurable platforms that give them maximum scale with a quick return on investment, especially as compliance and inflationary pressures continue to build," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "We feel, the fact that we were named an Innovator in Verdantix's 2021 Process Safety Management Green Quadrant, are now named an Innovator in Verdantix's 2022 Enterprise Asset Management Green Quadrant, and were also recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide Quality Management System Software showcases better than anything our technology's ability to meet today's operational challenges."

For information about DevonWay Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software, visit https://www.devonway.com/products/eam.

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Quality Management System Software", Sam New, January 4, 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software products for Safety, Asset and Quality Management enable organizations in regulated, high-risk industries to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and redundancy. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

