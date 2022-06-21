The Institutes' Board of Trustees Appoints Thomas Troy as New Member

MALVERN, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institutes have appointed Thomas M. Troy, CPCU, president and chief executive officer of CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, as a new member of its Board of Trustees, effective June 15.

" Tom Troy of CSAA Insurance Group will be a great asset to supporting the vision and mission of The Institutes."

"We are excited to welcome Tom to our Board of Trustees, as we know he will be a great asset to supporting the vision and mission of The Institutes," said Peter Miller, CPCU, president and CEO of The Institutes. "By generously donating his time and professional expertise, he will help us continue to build our strategic capabilities in order to provide the best learning experience and opportunities for those interested in insurance and risk management."

Prior to leading CSAA, Troy served as an executive vice president (EVP) at Allstate, where he led a $5 billion portfolio of Allstate Business Insurance, Encompass Insurance, Esurance, and Ivantage Select Agency. He also previously served as EVP and chief operating officer of Liberty Mutual, as well as held senior leadership positions with Safeco Insurance. Troy is a board member of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, Bay Area Council, and California Chamber of Commerce. He earned a Master in Business Administration degree from Seattle University, a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington, and the CPCU® designation from The Institutes.

