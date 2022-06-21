InventHelp Inventor Develops New Block Stacking Game (NAM-157)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new block stacking game that can be played at parties and other get-togethers at home," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the BLOCK STACK PLUS. My design would require a steady hand and a keen eye and it could provide added fun and excitement."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and challenging skill game to play with friends and family. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to conventional block stacking games. As a result, it enhances entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a fun, portable and durable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals age 6 and older.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp