MARRIOTT BONVOY INVITES MEMBERS TO INDULGE THEIR PASSIONS BOTH PAST & PRESENT WITH NEW "THROWBACKS" AND "TAILOR MADE" EXPERIENCES

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's award-winning travel program – is expanding its beloved Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform to give culture-hungry members even more access to amazing once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Using Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel, everyday activities and purchases on Marriott Bonvoy co-branded credit cards, members now have access to two new categories on the platform:

"Throwbacks": Ever wanted to cruise in the Batmobile or re-live your favorite 00s cult classic movie? With more than half of consumers seeking comfort in familiar, nostalgic content 1 , this first new category speaks to this desire for experiences that evoke the memories of simpler times. Ever wanted to cruise in the Batmobile or re-live your favorite 00s cult classic movie? With more than half of consumers seeking comfort in familiar, nostalgic content, this first new category speaks to this desire for experiences that evoke the memories of simpler times.

"Tailor Made": We all know there's nothing like a one-of-a-kind piece, and this second new category appeals to today's discerning travelers who appreciate this craftsmanship and personalization, giving members a special, made-to-order item to serve as a memory of their experience forever.

The launch of the new categories comes as desire for travel and experiences comes roaring back – with recent data showing that tourism spending on experiences is up roughly 34% above 2019 levels and has outpaced spending on "things" since July 20212. These new categories will complement Marriott Bonvoy Moments' existing offerings across music, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more, with marketing partners including the NFL, Manchester United and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on packages through auctions using the easy-to-navigate platform.

"With leisure travel and the demand for experiences now even exceeding 2019 levels, we want to give our members more ways to get out there and access experiences with family and friends," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy. "These Moments speak to two trends that have become increasingly popular among our members: Firstly, the interest in nostalgic experiences; and secondly, the desire for one-of-a-kind, personalized items. We're excited to be constantly bringing our members more ways to spend their hard-earned points and more reasons to get excited about being part of Marriott Bonvoy."

The packages that will be available at launch are below, with more Moments under these themes dropping throughout 2022:

FROM 00s CULT MOVIE CLASSICS TO RIDING IN A BATMOBILE REPLICA, THROWBACK MOMENTS PROVIDE A DOSE OF NOSTALGIA

Give Your Pooch The Ultimate Puppy Pampering Day Alongside Actress Jennifer Coolidge:

Travelers who love to spoil their fur babies can join award-winning actress and cult classic film star Jennifer Coolidge (Best in Show, White Lotus), at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA, for the ultimate day of puppy pampering. The experience will be complete with a photoshoot directed by Coolidge herself and shot by renowned photographer Shayan Asgharnia. Marriott Bonvoy is also extending the experience to a few lucky pups from rescue dog non-profit Wags and Walks, who will get their glam shots taken alongside Jennifer for their official adoption photos to help them find their forever home. Opens for bidding 75,000 points.

Enjoy a Piece of Nostalgic Music History with a Contemporary Twist, with a Private Performance by Grammy-nominated Musician Yola:

Members can touch down at The Memphian, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Memphis and revel in nostalgic music history with a contemporary twist. Attendees will enjoy a private, stripped-down performance by one of 2022's buzziest artists, Grammy-nominated musician, singer and songwriter Yola, who also plays "Sister Rosetta Tharpe" in this summer's "Elvis" biopic. Yola will play her own music, including songs from her critically acclaimed album "Stand For Myself", and share behind-the-scenes stories from her work, as well as insights into the significance of the "Godmother of Rock and Roll," Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Opens for bidding 50,000 points.

Satisfy Your Childhood Sweet Tooth with Milk Bar's Founder, Christina Tosi:

Members can relive their youth by savoring childhood treats with two-time James Beard award-winning chef, best-selling author, baker and founder of the bakery empire Milk Bar, Christina Tosi, at a Marriott Bonvoy exclusive culinary Moment in New York City. Participants will learn trade secrets as they create cookies, cakes and more — that will not only bring back memories, but also provide nostalgic recipes with a twist that can be shared with future generations. Opens for bidding 50,000 points.

Go For a Ride in Steve McQueen's 1956 Jaguar or a 1966 Batmobile Replica:

Car enthusiasts can take a trip down memory lane with a ride-along experience in Steve McQueen's 1956 Jaguar XKSS or in a replica of the iconic 1966 Batmobile from the Petersen Automotive Museum's private collection. Members will get to cruise through Los Angeles and enjoy a lunch with the Petersen Museum Executive Director and Museum Conservator, as well as take a private tour of the Petersen Museum Vault that features over 250 historical and renowned vehicles from around the world. Opens for bidding 30,000 points.

WITH TAILOR MADE MOMENTS, MEMBERS GET BESPOKE BRAG-WORTHY ITEMS

Create a Custom Look with Jonathan Simkhai & Sit Front Row at NYFW:

Fashion lovers can enjoy a private collaboration session with American fashion designer Jonathan Simkhai. Participants will visit his flagship store in West Hollywood, CA in July and co-create a made-to-measure evening wear look. In September, participants can show off their custom ensemble while sitting front row at the designer's Spring-Summer 2023 New York Fashion Week show. Opens for bidding 50,000 points.

Elevate Your Bond with Bespoke Wedding Bands from The Clear Cut:

Couples tying the knot can make their "I dos" even more memorable with custom wedding bands from The Clear Cut. Participants will get to meet The Clear Cut's Founder & CEO, Olivia Landau, tour the New York City showroom and collaborate creatively with a jewelry expert to help design made-to-order, bespoke wedding bands. Opens for bidding 30,000 points.

Don a Custom Suit by Celebrity Tailor Richfresh:

Members can design a bespoke suit or luxury athleisure ensemble alongside celebrity tailor and fashion designer to the stars, Richfresh , whose client rolodex includes A-List celebrities from the world of sports, music and movies. Members will creatively collaborate on a one-of-a-kind look with Richfresh at a location in Los Angeles, CA. Opens for bidding 50,000 points.

To explore Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here. Join the conversation @MarriottBonvoy and #MarriottBonvoyMoments.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

