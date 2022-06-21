Protiviti Golf Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick Wins the 2022 U.S. Open

Victory marks Fitzpatrick's first career Major Championship and PGA Tour victory

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti golf brand ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick won a tightly contested 122nd U.S. Open last Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. He emerged victorious after a clutch shot from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole, finishing the tournament at 6 under par.

Fitzpatrick also won the U.S. Amateur Championship at the same location in 2013, becoming only the second man to win both tournaments on the same course. Jack Nicklaus achieved the same feat at Pebble Beach.

During the U.S. Open, Fitzpatrick shot scores of 68-70-68-68 for a total of 274 (-6).

"We're thrilled for Matt on winning the U.S. Open and his first Major Championship. Our partnership with him and LPGA golfer Jennifer Kupcho has been wonderful, and it's great for them both to have won Majors this year," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "We're also very pleased that during his stellar performance at the U.S. Open, Matt totaled 19 birdies for which Protiviti will donate 19,000 meals to help fight world hunger through our 'Birdies for Meals' program."

As part of its Birdies for Meals program and i on Hunger initiative to fight world hunger, Protiviti donates 1,000 meals to non-profit organizations for every birdie its sponsored golfers make during Major tournaments. With the 19,000 meals resulting from Fitzpatrick's birdies shot during the U.S. Open, Protiviti's 2022 Birdies for Meals total is now 97,000 through five 2022 Major Championships with four events remaining in this season.

"I am so thrilled about this victory and especially to be able to share it with everyone at Protiviti. Their partnership has been fantastic over the past two and half years, and I'm thankful for all of the support," said Matt Fitzpatrick. "To see my fellow Protiviti brand ambassador Jennifer Kupcho win yesterday as well is truly incredible."

At 27 years old, this is Fitzpatrick's eighth professional victory worldwide, and first PGA Tour Major win. He now ranks 10th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He last won at the Andalucia Masters in San Roque, Spain in October 2021.

Fitzpatrick competes next in the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland, July 7-10. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFitz94

Fitzpatrick has been a brand ambassador for Protiviti since February 2020. For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, the firm's sponsorship of Matt Fitzpatrick (PGA) and Jennifer Kupcho (LPGA) and for photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

