Wolters Kluwer's Kluwer Arbitration Named Winner in the 2022 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading information-based solution for international arbitration, has been honored as a 2022 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards Winner in the Best Legal Solution category.

Kluwer Arbitration provides access to exclusive arbitration resources and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end, from selecting the right arbitrator for a case to building a winning strategy. The solution offers practical guidance, a rich collection of awards, and superior deep domain expertise content that together save time, make information easily accessible, and drive efficiency in the arbitration research process. The newly added 7,000+ data-driven profiles and relationships of 14,600+ arbitration professionals empower legal professionals to find, compare, or challenge arbitrators while minimizing involved risks and increasing predictability and efficacy of arbitrator appointments for the parties.

"By providing legal professionals with key industry information and Al-enabled analytics, Kluwer Arbitration empowers customers' workflow to help drive efficiency and make informed decisions," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are honored to be recognized by this prestigious industry award in the Best Legal Solution category, and look forward to advancing our solution while continuing to meet and exceed our customers' needs every day."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Kluwer Arbitration was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

