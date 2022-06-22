BD Announces Voluntary Recall on Intraosseous Products

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, announced a voluntary recall on the BD™ Intraosseous Needle Set Kits, BD™ Intraosseous Manual Driver Kits and BD™ Intraosseous Powered Drivers.

Certain lots within the expiration date of these intraosseous products may result in the following:

Difficulty separating the stylet from the intraosseous needle, where increased force required to remove the stylet from the intraosseous needle results in inadvertent removal of the entire needle assembly during placement or inability to remove the stylet from an indwelling intraosseous needle, both resulting in functional loss of intraosseous access.

Needle safety mechanism on the stylet not deploying post placement of the intraosseous needle and removal of the stylet from the needle.

Metal discs intended to connect the needle assembly to the magnet in the powered driver sticking unexpectedly to the magnet, rendering the driver unable to be used.

These issues may result in delays in care due to limited or non-functioning intraosseous access or could also lead to needlestick injuries.

Impacted products include:

Product Name Catalog No. UDI Lot No. Expiration

Date Product Package Size Needle Kit for PoweredDriver 15mm x 15Ga D015151NK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Manual Driver NeedleKit 15mm x 15Ga D015151MK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Needle Kit for PoweredDriver 25mm x 15Ga D015251NK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Manual Driver NeedleKit 25mm x 15Ga D015251MK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Needle Kit for Powered Driver 35mm x 15Ga D015351NK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Manual Driver Needle Kit 35mm x 15Ga D015351MK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Needle Kit for Powered Driver 45mm x 15Ga D015451NK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Manual Driver Needle Kit 45mm x 15Ga D015451MK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Needle Kit for Powered Driver 55mm x 15Ga D015551NK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Manual Driver Needle Kit 55mm x 15Ga D015551MK See appendix 1 See appendix 1 See appendix 1 1 device per package Intraosseous Powered Driver (drill) D001001 00801741163579 All All 1 device per package

Customers should immediately review their inventory for the catalog and lot numbers listed above. Affected needle kits should be destroyed in compliance with the health care institution's process for disposal. The use of affected intraosseous powered drivers should be paused until a BD representative provides instruction that it is safe for use. BD representatives will be reaching out to customers for inspection and will repair the devices if required.

There are no replacement products currently. BD recommends that customers evaluate their clinical needs and consider obtaining and using an alternative intraosseous product. BD will notify customers when replacement products become available.

Full customer and distributor letters can be found on the recall notification section of BD.com.

BD remains fully committed to ensuring patient and user safety. Customers requiring additional assistance or guidance may contact a service representative at 1-844-823-5433 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time by saying "Recall" when prompted or via email at productcomplaints@bd.com.

Any adverse health consequences experienced with the use of these products should be reported immediately. Events may also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program via:

Web: MedWatch website at www.fda.gov/medwatch

Phone: 1-800-FDA-1088 (1-800-332-1088)

Mail: MedWatch, HF-2, FDA, 5600 Fisher's Lane, Rockville, MD 20852-9787

Appendix 1

Catalog Number Lot / Serial Number UDI (GTIN, DI + PI),

if applicable Date of

Manufacture Expiration Date D015151NK 121460 801741163586 09/10/2019 09/10/2022 D015251NK 121496 801741163678 09/13/2019 09/13/2022 D015451NK 121593 801741163609 09/26/2019 09/26/2022 D015251NK 122096 801741163678 12/06/2019 01/01/2023 D015151NK 122145 801741163586 12/11/2019 01/01/2023 D015451NK 122169 801741163609 12/17/2019 01/01/2023 D015251MK 122193 801741163630 12/30/2019 01/02/2023 D015151MK 122359 801741163623 01/21/2020 01/21/2023 D015451MK 122375 801741163654 01/22/2020 01/22/2023 D015451NK 123305 801741163609 05/18/2020 05/18/2023 D015251NK 123306 801741163678 05/18/2020 05/18/2023 D015151NK 123307 801741163586 05/18/2020 05/18/2023 D015451MK 123433 801741163654 06/02/2020 06/02/2023 D015451NK 125016 801741163609 12/07/2020 12/07/2023 D015151NK 125298 801741163586 01/22/2021 01/22/2024 D015251NK 125299 801741163678 01/22/2021 01/22/2024 D015451NK 125517 801741163609 02/09/2021 02/09/2024 D015251NK 125533 801741163678 02/10/2021 02/10/2024 D015151NK 125534 801741163586 02/10/2021 02/10/2024 D015251NK 125535 801741163678 02/10/2021 02/10/2024 D015151NK 125662 801741163586 02/25/2021 02/25/2024 D015351NK 125721 801741163593 03/02/2021 03/30/2024 D015451NK 125770 801741163609 03/05/2021 03/05/2024 D015551NK 125841 801741163616 03/10/2021 03/10/2024 D015351MK 125842 801741163647 03/10/2021 03/10/2024 D015551MK 125843 801741163661 03/10/2021 03/10/2024 D015451NK 125977 801741163609 03/22/2021 03/22/2024 D015251NK 126075 801741163678 03/30/2021 03/30/2024 D015151NK 126095 801741163586 04/05/2021 04/08/2024 D015251NK 126149 801741163678 04/06/2021 04/06/2024 D015251NK 126178 801741163678 04/12/2021 04/12/2024 D015451NK 126299 801741163609 04/20/2021 04/20/2024 D015451NK 126300 801741163609 04/20/2021 04/20/2024 D015451NK 126340 801741163609 04/27/2021 04/27/2024 D015151NK 126467 801741163586 05/10/2021 05/10/2024 D015251NK 126569 801741163678 05/17/2021 05/17/2024 D015451NK 126575 801741163609 05/17/2021 05/17/2024 D015151NK 126677 801741163586 05/25/2021 05/25/2024 D015251NK 126686 801741163678 05/26/2021 05/26/2024 D015551MK 126834 801741163661 06/07/2021 06/07/2024 D015351NK 126901 801741163593 06/11/2021 06/11/2024 D015351NK 126939 801741163593 06/16/2021 06/16/2024 D015551NK 126951 801741163616 06/17/2021 06/17/2024 D015551NK 127003 801741163616 06/22/2021 06/22/2024 D015151NK 127040 801741163586 06/24/2021 06/24/2024 D015451NK 127092 801741163609 06/28/2021 06/28/2024 D015251NK 127118 801741163678 07/01/2021 07/01/2024 D015451NK 127119 801741163609 07/01/2021 07/01/2024 D015251NK 127170 801741163678 07/07/2021 07/07/2024 D015451NK 127300 801741163609 07/22/2021 07/22/2024 D015251NK 127417 801741163678 08/04/2021 08/04/2024 D015551NK 127496 801741163616 08/11/2021 08/11/2024 D015451NK 127516 801741163609 08/12/2021 08/12/2024 D015151NK 127711 801741163586 08/27/2021 08/27/2024 D015251NK 127756 801741163678 09/01/2021 09/01/2024 D015451NK 127808 801741163609 09/07/2021 09/07/2024 D015251NK 128001 801741163678 09/21/2021 09/21/2024 D015151NK 128002 801741163586 09/21/2021 09/21/2024 D015451NK 128120 801741163609 10/01/2021 10/01/2024 D015151NK 128208 801741163586 10/12/2021 10/12/2024 D015351NK 128385 801741163593 10/27/2021 10/27/2024 D015251NK 128482 801741163678 11/03/2021 11/03/2024 D015451NK 128487 801741163609 11/03/2021 11/03/2024 D015551NK 128724 801741163616 12/01/2021 12/01/2024 D015451NK 128725 801741163609 12/01/2021 12/01/2024 D015151NK 128778 801741163586 12/06/2021 12/06/2024 D015251NK 128829 801741163678 12/07/2021 12/07/2024

