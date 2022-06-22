Flogistix and Commaris Announce Collaborative Exploration

Advancing the speed and accuracy of aerial methane sensing

HOUSTON , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flogistix, LP and Commaris today announce that the companies are exploring combining their strengths and jointly addressing various energy market needs in aerial data acquisition and delivery.

Flogistix (PRNewswire)

The Commaris SEEKER is an innovative, electric, fixed-wing/VTOL hybrid aircraft designed explicitly for autonomous commercial aerial applications. The SEEKER has a long-endurance capability with more than three hours of flight time without a battery change, saving time and reducing costs while supporting multiple payload configurations at a top speed of up to 75 mph. The UAV employs an advanced, fully composite airframe with a wingspan of 15 feet and a payload lifting capability of up to 10 pounds. Its modular design is easy to assemble and disassemble in the field in under three minutes.

Well known in the area of production optimization and methane capture, Flogisitx's latest offering is our AirMethane program which is designed to identify fugitive methane leaks via a drone equipped with the most technologically advanced detection systems. Utilizing OGI camera, sniffer, and laser detection capabilities, our drones are able to pinpoint leaks with precise accuracy allowing for immediate resolution. All inspection reports and videos are available online via Flux, our performance dashboard, allowing for timely regulatory reporting and compliance auditing.

"Utilizing our methane detection methods is not new to the industry," said Mims Talton, CEO of Flogistix. "However, mounting these detection devices on a drone lifts our service to the next level. Our leak detection solutions are the most accurate and efficient methods to inspect well pads, pipeline right of ways, compressor stations, and other oil and gas locations. Not only can this method save time, but it is also the safest and most accurate aerial detection available."

"We are very excited to explore energy sector solutions in collaboration with Flogistix," said Kevin Colburn, President of Commaris. "Our UAV is designed to perform a wide variety of commercial inspection operations. Combining it with sensors we are integrating into the platform plus Flogistix's sector experience, operational acumen, and proven data delivery capabilities, will position both companies to jointly provide value in the rapidly growing field of aerial data collection and delivery."

Commaris has the SEEKER on display at the Energy & Drone Robotics Summit through June 22 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott in Houston, TX. Representatives are available for questions at booth #401.

About Flogistix

A leader in production optimization and atmospheric solutions, Flogistix specializes in well-head compression, vapor recovery applications, and methane detection. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Flogistix operates in nearly every major U.S. shale play and basin and provides service through 14 regional field offices and warehouses located in 7 states. For more information, please visit www.flogistix.com.

About Commaris

Commaris, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc., delivers uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations in power, gas, oil, mapping, agriculture, security, and more. Its flagship UAV, the SEEKER, provides industry-leading flight times with ultra-low noise output, fast and precise vertical takeoff and landing, and dual-GPS systems with automated route planning. The SEEKER's large payload-carrying capability is customizable with a variety of modular options, such as a 30x optical zoom EO/IR camera for inspection, a 120-megapixel high-resolution camera for terrain mapping and 3D modeling, a six-band multispectral camera designed for precision agriculture analysis, a LiDAR system, a laser methane sensor, or a corona discharge sensor, most of which will feature the ability to stream data to the operator in near-real time. Terrafugia is a member of the Geely Technology Group. For more information on Commaris, please visit www.Commaris.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Flogistix

Kristin Hincke, Vice President of ESG & Public Policy

khincke@flogistix.com

M: 405.206.0167

Commaris

Fred Bedard, Director of Sales & Marketing

Fred.Bedard@Commaris.com

M: 508.733.4336

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flogistix