NRx Pharmaceuticals Leaders to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond

NRx Pharmaceuticals Leaders to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond

Company to Present Corporate and Psychiatry Franchise Update During Webcast, June 27, 2022, at 7:00am ET

RADNOR, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), ("NRx Pharmaceuticals"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its interim Chief Executive Officer, Robert Besthof, and other executive leaders will be presenting a virtual update to the company's business via webcast at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond. This presentation provides an update for the Company's lead therapeutic product, NRX-101, targeting Bipolar Depression in patients with Acute (ASIB, requiring hospitalization) and Subacute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (SSIB, not requiring hospitalization).

NRx Logo (PRNewswire)

Webcast Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright & Co. 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond (Hybrid Conference)

Date: Monday, June 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Link to register for the NRx Pharmaceuticals' Presentation: CLICK HERE

(A replay will be available on the NRx Pharmaceuticals website for thirty (30) days following the presentation at www.nrxpharma.com).

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. draws upon decades of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience applying innovative science to known molecules to address very high unmet needs and bring improved health to patients. The Company is developing NRX-101, its proprietary fixed dose combination as a treatment for Bipolar Depression in Patients with Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support for NRX-101. NRx Pharmaceuticals is led by executives who have held leadership roles at Lilly, Pfizer, and Novartis as well as major investment banking institutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the Company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management.

The Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

CORPORATE CONTACT

Molly Cogan

Sr. Director, Global Communications

mcogan@nrxpharma.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Tim McCarthy

Investor Relations

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Robert Besthof, Interim CEO, Head of Operations, and Chief Commercial Officer. (PRNewswire)

Seth Van Voorhees, Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.