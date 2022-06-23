Standard Motor Products Introduces New Blue Streak Products

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the expansion of its Blue Streak® line. SMP's latest Blue Streak® product release includes 23 new part numbers in the Direct Ignition and Variable Valve Timing categories.

SMP’s latest Blue Streak® product release includes Blue Streak® Ignition Coil Multi-Pack Kits and Blue Streak® Variable Valve Timing Solenoid Kits. (PRNewswire)

As part of the expansion, SMP is pleased to introduce new Blue Streak® Ignition Coil Multi-Pack Kits. These kits include a full set of heavier-duty ignition coils providing technicians exactly what they need for a complete coil service. Many of the most popular Blue Streak® Ignition Coils are now available in these multi-packs, with coverage for over 23 million repair opportunities. Blue Streak® Heavier-Duty Coils are engineered with improvements and upgrades that continue to elevate Blue Streak® products above the competition.

Also added to the Blue Streak® lineup are Variable Valve Timing Solenoid Kits for 2017-06 General Motors vehicles equipped with the 2.4L engine and 2010-1999 Lexus and Toyota vehicles powered by 3.0L and 3.3L 6-cylinder engines. Each kit includes two premium Blue Streak® Solenoids along with the necessary hardware, for a complete VVT solenoid repair solution.

Additionally, nine VVT Solenoids, engineered and manufactured at SMP's Poland facility, will now be available in the Blue Streak® brand. This adds coverage for over 21 million vehicles in operation. Blue Streak® VVT Solenoids feature upgrades that ensure proper application-specific performance and long service life.

John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "The newest additions to our Blue Streak® program are a testament to our commitment to the high level of quality and durability professional technicians have always expected from our Blue Streak® brand."

All new applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Blue Streak® by Standard®

Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier- duty ignition coils, premium VVT components, hi-temp blower motor resistor kits, and ignition coils for import vehicles, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

