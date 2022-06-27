$1,400,000 in Settlements Reached with Oxygen Sensors and Spark Plugs Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuits

DETROIT, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C.; Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; and Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, LLP ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the NGK and DENSO Defendants. The lawsuits claimed that Defendants conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate the supply of Oxygen Sensors and Spark Plugs sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The settlements affect those who purchased Oxygen Sensors and Spark Plugs in the United States between January 1, 2000 and February 4, 2019. Those who purchased Oxygen Sensors directly from any of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreement, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures) are eligible to participate in the Oxygen Sensors Settlement: Robert Bosch GmbH; Robert Bosch LLC; DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; DENSO Products & Services Americas, Inc.; NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) Holding, Inc.; NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc.; NTK Technologies, Inc.; Hitachi Ltd; or their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, or joint ventures. Those who purchased Spark Plugs directly from any of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreement, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures) are eligible to participate in the Spark Plugs Settlement: Robert Bosch GmbH; Robert Bosch LLC; DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; DENSO Products & Services Americas, Inc.; NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) Holding, Inc.; NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc.; NTK Technologies, Inc; or their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, or joint ventures.

A hearing will be held on September 15, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Sean F. Cox, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 817 (or such other courtroom as may be assigned for the hearing), to consider whether to approve: (1) the proposed settlements in Oxygen Sensors and Spark Plugs; (2) the proposed plans of distribution of the Oxygen Sensors and Spark Plugs Settlement Funds; and (3) and Settlement Class Counsel's motions for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses, and service awards for the Class Representatives in each case.

A Notice of Proposed Settlements (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about June 20, 2022. The Notice describes in more detail the litigation and options available to members of the Settlement Classes with respect to the NGK and DENSO settlements. The Notice also explains what steps a Class Member must take to: (1) remain in the settlement classes and file a Claim Form to share in the settlement proceeds; (2) object to the settlements; or (3) request exclusion from the settlement classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the settlements can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com, or by calling 877-890-8128 or writing to Oxygen Sensors and Spark Plugs Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 4234, Portland, OR 97208-4234. Those who believe they may be a member of any of the NGK or DENSO Oxygen Sensors or Spark Plugs settlement classes, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

