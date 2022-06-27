SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bones Love Milk shreds at VidCon and brings milk to the masses with the largest full sized skate ramp ever at VidCon. At this year's VidCon convention 2022, Bones Love Milk set up the ultimate skate session by creating a one-of-a-kind "shredquarters." With the help of their Pro team skaters including legendary Hall of Famer Christian Hosoi and Olympic athlete Bryce Wettstein, skaters of all levels can show their skills on the 40 foot spined ramp and recharge with the ultimate real protein drink, milk.

Once again, the California Milk Processor Board, creators of the iconic 'gotmilk?' have set up an amazing pop up via its 'Bones Love Milk' brand. Skaters of all levels got to take lessons with some of the biggest names in pro skating. Joining Hosoi and Wettstein are professional skaters Jordan Maxham, Christopher Hiett, Zach Doelling, JD Sanchez, and Ricky Glaser - all part of the Bones Love Milk pro team!

The "Bones Love Milk" Shredquarters was launched to the public June 22-25 at VidCon 2022. In addition to daily skate sessions, the event featured skate events including live mural paintings, screen printed merch, complimentary milk, cookie happy hour, the opportunity to meet pro skaters and watch the pros demo their skills. For more information visit www.boneslovemilk.com and follow @BonesLoveMilk on socials. Find Getty images here .

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous got milk? campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. Its latest initiative, "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The got milk? trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.

