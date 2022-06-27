Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter Financial Results on August 2

Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

WORCESTER, Mass., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2. The company expects to webcast a discussion of its results on Wednesday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at hanover.com.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.)...
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In)(PRNewswire)

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:




Investors:                                         

Media:

Oksana Lukasheva                          

Emily P. Trevallion

(508) 525-6081                                 

(508) 855-3263

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com      

Email: etrevallion@hanover.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-to-issue-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-2-301575884.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.