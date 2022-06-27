Numinus Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity

New branding unifies Numinus' presence across North America

Rebranding will be accomplished in phases and completed by end of 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus", the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) is pleased to announce the launch of a new visual brand identity that will be applied to all Company assets, including its clinics, research sites and digital properties, by the end of 2022 – complementing Numinus' continued growth as a leading mental health care company providing psychedelic-assisted therapies across North America.

"Numinus has grown significantly since our founding in 2018. Our recent expansion to the US marked a key opportunity to revitalize our brand while unifying our service offerings," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO, Numinus. "Our new updated identity will be instrumental for Numinus as we expand our market presence, drive increased brand awareness, and, ultimately, advance as a leader in psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental health care across North America."

The visual identity, created in partnership with leading creative agency, GrandArmy, reflects the essence of Numinus' vision – blending the art and science of innovative mental health care through use of geometry and colour.

"As Numinus grows at a community and global level, an impactful visual identity that brings together all parts of the business will help us build stronger brand connection for both our external and internal audiences," says Danielle Hinan, VP, Marketing, Numinus. "We underwent a rigorous rebranding exercise, exploring sacred geometry and symbolism to create a brand that is timeless and engaging, and we can't wait to bring it to life in the coming months."

The rebranding will be completed in a multi-phased approach, with current Numinus branded assets and websites immediately being rebranded, followed by the rebranding of subsidiaries Mindspace, the Neurology Centre of Toronto, Cedar Psychiatry, Cedar Clinical Research and Foundations for Change later in the year. Numinus expects all assets to be rebranded to showcase one unified brand by the end of 2022.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

