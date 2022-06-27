Texas Law Firm AZA Will Cover Travel Costs for Reproductive Healthcare Not Available in State

Lawyers, staff, and covered family members will have access to full care

HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique trial law firm AZA, or Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing, will institute a program to reimburse employees for travel expenses incurred to access reproductive healthcare and pregnancy-related decisions as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Because AZA's home state of Texas will no longer allow abortions and may restrict access to related care, the law firm will pay for travel to help employees and their family members access healthcare services they may not be able to obtain in this state. AZA will ensure that privacy rights are protected for anyone who uses this program.

"At AZA, our health benefits programs are designed to support employee health and safety. We see these travel expenses as part of supporting our employees' right to make healthcare choices for themselves," said AZA partner Jane Robinson, who leads AZA's appellate practice group. "AZA's employees and covered family members should continue to have access to full medical care even if they have to travel outside of Texas."

Daryl Moore, Of Counsel to AZA and a highly regarded former Harris County district judge, wholeheartedly supports this additional benefit.

"As a judge, I too often observed that who had access to justice was largely determined by who had the financial resources. Access to reproductive healthcare is the same. I'm proud to be at a firm that has stepped up to make sure women who need critical healthcare can access it without being penalized for it, financially or in the workplace," Judge Moore said.

AZA is a Houston-based law firm that is home to true courtroom lawyers with a formidable track record in complex commercial litigation, including energy, healthcare, intellectual property, and business dispute cases. AZA is recognized by Chambers USA 2022 among the best in Texas commercial law and intellectual property; by U.S. News – Best Lawyers' Best Law Firms as one of the country's best commercial litigation firms for 10 years running; has been named Litigation Department of the Year by Texas Lawyer; and was previously dubbed by Law360 a Texas Powerhouse law firm.

