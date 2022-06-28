Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Inks Media Partnership with Platform Congress' Inaugural Digital Infrastructure Summit

JSA CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia to host live JSA TV interviews from Platform, a transactional live discreet marketplace for investors in digital infrastructure, digital hubs and sustainable energy hosted at the Palais des Congrès Antibes, September 14 - 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, is proud to announce a strategic media partnership with Platform Congress , the planet-scale infrastructure transactional summit. This highly anticipated event was created to convene leading global investors in digital infrastructure, digital hubs and sustainable energy in Palais des Congres Antibes along the French Riviera on September 14 -16. Attendees and participants will gain insight into the billion-dollar transactions and opportunities across data center platforms while exploring other critical topics, including women in tech and finance.

Platform Congress has been developed by a team with a unique understanding of not only all things infrastructure related, but also with more than 20 years of experience producing some of the best-regarded events in the industry. The event promises to deliver unmatched, focused networking in addition to the open opportunity to trade and invest.

"As the market evolves, the ownership of digital infrastructure is changing, and this event provides a unique marketplace for players to transact," explains Philip Low, chairman of Platform Markets Group. "It also embraces the hubs, facilitators, large-scale users and sustainable energy resources emerging across markets and the investment opportunities they represent. We are excited to partner with JSA on our inaugural edition of Platform and look forward to many successful events together in the future."

The JSA team will roll out the "green carpet" at Platform Congress with exclusive onsite interviews with investors, buyers, sellers and customers across the digital infrastructure ecosystem. The interviews will be featured on the agency's innovative JSA TV Live that broadcasts in real-time across JSA's and Platform's social media channels. JSA's Founder & CEO, Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , will also be in attendance to moderate an impactful panel discussion related to M&A and Sustainability. Cutaia recently spearheaded the Amazon best-seller Greener Data in collaboration with 24 digital infrastructure thought leaders around the world. She also developed and launched GreenerData.net , a media source for sustainability success stories in the digital infrastructure industry.

"JSA is honored to partner with Platform Congress, and we look forward to bringing JSA TV's innovative live streaming technology to amplify the news and stories of the many global leaders attending the event," says Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, Founder & CEO of JSA. "I am also looking forward to moderating a panel around two of the industry's most pressing topics. As M&A and sustainability within the digital landscape continue to dominate conversations globally, I'm excited to hear different perspectives and how we can continue on this accelerated trajectory towards greener data and a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow."

"As investment in digital and sustainable energy infrastructure is forecast to grow exponentially over the next five years, Platform presents an alternative premium annual marketplace for investors with the owners of infrastructure and digital super parks," continues Gregory Gerot, managing director, Platform Markets Group. "We are very excited to host this high-end transactional meeting. Bienvenue! and welcome JSA to the Côte D'Azur."

Those attending Platform Congress and interested in being featured on JSA TV Live can reach out to sayhi@jsa.net to schedule an onsite interview. To see past live JSA TV episodes on-demand, visit jsa.net/jsa-tv-hub . To learn more about Platform Congress, visit www.platformcongress.com .

About JSA

Celebrating over 17 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Account Based Marketing (ABM), Lead Nurturing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and network infrastructure industries. A 2021 Inc. 5000 company, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the US by PRNEWS, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 by the Bulldog PR Awards and 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

About Platform Markets Group

PMG has been established by an experienced team well known over the past decade for delivering high end events, content rich programmes, pre-eminent networking and quality production in the technology and finance sectors. The company focuses on enabling opportunities for transactions between investors, buyers and sellers across planet-scale digital infrastructure fabric and now produces the Platform conference series.

The widely experienced team previously produced events for more than a decade focused on data centres, digital infrastructure and finance and investment under the BroadGroup, Datacloud, Dark Fibre, Edge, Finvest and Data Economy brands (subsequently acquired by Euromoney) – including events in Nordic (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark), UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Greece, Qatar, UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Morocco (pan Africa summit), South Africa, Ghana, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Australia, USA and an annual industry event in Monaco. Team members also include the original co-founder of TMT Finance which today produces a series of events in the sector.

