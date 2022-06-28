Nintex Earns a 2022 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius for Fourth Consecutive Year

Customers rank the Nintex Process Platform for speed, ease of use, and helping organizations rapidly automate work with business process management, low-code development, and workflow

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the Nintex Process Platform with a 2022 Top Rated Award. Nintex received a score of 8.6 based on 351 reviews and ratings from customers, who have shared how they are leveraging the platform to accelerate digital transformation by quickly and easily deploying workflow apps and automating business processes.

"Our commitment to the success of every customer focused on accelerating their digital transformation—whether in commercial or government sectors—is unwavering," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We are honored to receive this ranking and are proud to support the critical and evolving business needs of more than 10,000 customers worldwide."

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, based on customer feedback and established in 2016, have become an industry standard for unbiased recognition of the best B2B technology products. To receive the Top Rated designation products must have at least 10 new or updated reviews in the last 12 months, earn at least 1.5% of traffic for that category, and have a trScore of at least 7.5.

Every day IT teams, operations professionals, business analysts and app developers across departments like HR, finance, customer service, legal, sales and marketing use the Nintex Process Platform to manage, automate, and optimize enterprise-wide business processes using an intuitive design canvas with clicks, not code.

Nintex customer review highlights on TrustRadius include the following feedback:

Eliminate paper-based processes and manual workflows.

"We use this platform for internal digital forms and workflows. We have converted from very paper-based manual processes. The idea is to build the capability internally and empower teams to automate and build their own forms and workflows. We have started with Promapp as our documentation tool which is easy and intuitive for users."





Supports process optimization and improvement for all your employees.

"The Nintex Process Platform [is] utilized throughout the company, from procurement and production to sales and services. This tool makes it simple to improve processes and the performance of company operations. It makes work easier and faster, saving a significant amount of time. This product includes several useful features for simplifying chores. The Nintex Process Platform is incredibly simple to use for first-time users since it has drag-and-drop capability. Excellent file storage is a lifesaver."





Build and automate workflows without extensive training or complex coding.

"Nintex Forms are the best way to automate the business processes both administratively and for the end-users. The automated workflows help the supervisor to get requests like leave requests or time off requests from employees through the forms created with Nintex. Manual intervention is not required. Nintex doesn't involve complex coding, therefore, anyone with basic computer skills can create forms on it."

"Buyers have many Business Process Management (BPM) software options to choose from," said Megan Headly, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Nintex Process Platform has earned a Top Rated Award in the Business Process Management (BPM) software category based entirely on customer feedback. Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight the Nintex Process Platform's high performance and availability along with its process designer and process simulation features."

Business process intelligence and automation capabilities included in the Nintex Process Platform include: process discovery (Nintex Process Discovery™), visual process mapping (Nintex Promapp®), workflow automation (Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms and Mobile Apps), robotic process automation (Nintex Kryon RPA), document automation (Nintex Drawloop DocGen®), eSignature (Nintex AssureSign®), low-code process automation (Nintex K2 Cloud and Nintex K2 Five), and process intelligence (Nintex Analytics).

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

