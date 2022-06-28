Paralyzed Veterans of America and long-time supporters Food City and Richard Petty kick off in-store donation drive just days before fourth of July

Campaign to run in all Food City supermarkets in Southeast June 29th – July 26th

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers, once again kicked off its annual checkout campaign alongside long-time supporters Food City and champion racecar driver Richard Petty. Centered around helping and empowering America's paralyzed veterans, all donations made at Food City, between June 29th and July 26th, will go directly towards life altering PVA programs and experiences impacting today's veterans, their families and caregivers.

"Food City and Mr. Petty have been PVA partners for more than a decade and we are so grateful for their ongoing support," said U.S. Marine Corps veteran and national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America Charles Brown. "Because of them, as well as Food City's generous customers and hardworking staff, PVA is able to meet veterans at their bedside in VA spinal cord centers across America and help them get the specialized health care they require, the benefits they earned, the jobs they want, and the accessible homes, vehicles, and communities they need, and so much more."

As part of the fundraising campaign, customers can select between $1, $3, and $5 donations at any Food City checkout and their gift amount will be added to their order total. The initiative will span across all Food City stores across the Southeast.

"I can't say enough wonderful things about PVA – the important work they do and the amazing veterans they help," said Petty. "Every year, I look forward to working alongside Food City in supporting this worthwhile Veterans Non-profit and encouraging others to do the same. It never gets old, if anything… it only grows more important as every dollar donated goes a long way towards ensuring our disabled veterans are able to live the quality of life they earned and deserve."

"We are proud to have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of our nation's paralyzed veterans and help PVA fulfill its mission of helping veterans thrive, while searching for a cure for paralysis," said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. "We raised over $510,000 last year, thanks to the tremendous generosity of our loyal customers and associates. Together, we hope to raise even more this year."

Visit PVA.org to learn more about the campaign.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America



Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury and disorder units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also provides training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and other spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City's parent company) operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.

