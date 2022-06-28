Wyndham Debuts Next-Gen Revenue Management System

Cloud-based, mobile-first solution from industry leader IDeaS prioritizes owner control and flexibility, pairing state-of-the-art capabilities with performance-driving data and analytics

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with more than 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries, today unveiled RevIQ, a next-generation, cloud-based, mobile-first revenue management system designed to help franchisees further optimize their revenue strategies and grow market share.

Created in collaboration with IDeaS, an industry leader in hotel revenue management software, RevIQ is built specifically for the needs of Wyndham franchisees and is designed to deliver top-tier performance while keeping control, flexibility and simplicity at the forefront. Leveraging real-time data and analytics to make automatic pricing recommendations and adjustments, the platform seamlessly integrates with Wyndham's best-in-class property management systems and allows franchisees to optimize their strategies based on their own market insights—a key competitive differentiator.

"No one knows their business, competition or market better than our franchisees," said Vikram Pradhan, group vice president, Global Revenue Management, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "For those reasons, it was critical we create a platform that, while powerful and robust in its data and analytics, also enables franchisees to incorporate their own knowledge and insights. RevIQ does exactly that, making it a simple, intuitive, easy-to-use tool that is as beneficial to experienced hoteliers as it is to those running their very first hotel."

"What I love about RevIQ is it allows me to put my hotel's revenue management strategy on autopilot, freeing my time to focus on other parts of the business while helping ensure I'm always getting the best possible return on every available room," said Prativ Patel, owner of the Super 8 by Wyndham in San Bruno, Calif. and a member of the Super 8 by Wyndham Franchise Advisory Council. "It's a game changer for Wyndham franchisees."

Wyndham was the first major hotel company to introduce an automated revenue management system at scale in the economy and midscale segments, first deploying the system across its portfolio in 2015. RevIQ, the company's latest offering, builds on that leadership position by delivering smart revenue management capabilities anytime, anywhere and on any device, with core benefits falling into three distinct categories:

Control – Hotel owners can create a custom pricing strategy based on market conditions and competition with full control over who they deem in their competitive set and the ability to change as needed. Competitors are automatically shopped five times daily, with RevIQ instantly adjusting its forecasts and recommendations.

Flexibility – Seamless integration, combined with a cloud-based, mobile-first design and single sign-on allows hotel owners the ability to easily transition between their property management and revenue management systems anytime, anywhere and across any device.

Simplicity – Designed with busy hotel owners and general managers in mind, RevIQ makes it easy to quickly update pricing, manage inventory, switch seamlessly between multiple hotels and more. Rate changes are immediate across all channels while a clean, intuitive interface allows for faster training of new team members.

RevIQ is available now to all Wyndham franchisees running Sabre SynXis Property Hub with plans to roll out to hotels on Oracle's OPERA Cloud Property Management later this year, with portfolio-wide adoption by 2024. Part of Wyndham's continued digital transformation, RevIQ is the latest on a growing list of strategic technology investments made by Wyndham as it looks to enhance the guest experience while delivering best-in-class resources and enhanced operational efficiencies for its franchisees. For more information, including hotel development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 18,000 clients in 144 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 94 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

