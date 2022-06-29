Clearwater Analytics and LiquidityBook to offer end-to-end portfolio investment and operations

BOISE, Idaho and NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, and LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native trading solutions for the buy and sell sides, announced today that they will leverage their proven connectivity to offer clients an end-to-end portfolio investment and operations experience.

The connectivity permits LiquidityBook and Clearwater clients to take advantage of LiquidityBook's leading cloud-native solution for trade execution management, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and FIX connectivity, paired with Clearwater's daily reconciliation, accounting book of record, client reporting, and compliance and risk platform. The result is a unified, end-to-end user experience for buy-side and outsourced traders, offering unmatched efficiency.

"Three years ago, we set out to migrate all our on-premise technology to truly scalable cloud services. We chose LiquidityBook as our trading platform and Clearwater Analytics for portfolio accounting," said Scott Latimer, Principal and Director of Information Technology at Montag & Caldwell. "Both solutions were built from the ground up as cloud-native solutions, and not just hosted servers. Our experience with both firms has dramatically improved our processes, and the integration between them has given us a complete cloud solution."

"LiquidityBook brings an impressive track record of success in delivering quality order management and portfolio management solutioning for funds, SMA managers, and a host of other investment managers," said Scott Erickson, President, Americas at Clearwater Analytics. "Together these solutions offer great efficiency due to our strong technical alignment, scalability, and SaaS-based architecture. Both companies have demonstrated a commitment to tight integration, supporting several clients with increasingly complex investments."

With a transparent business model, instantaneous client-driven product enhancements and expert support professionals, LiquidityBook provides highly scalable SaaS-based trade management products that enable buy-side, sell-side, and outsourced trading firms to connect, track, and execute trades with unmatched efficiency. The company offers a full suite of multi-asset trading tools.

"Clearwater Analytics has earned a strong reputation among our client base thanks to its highly accurate investment accounting and reporting software," said Kevin Samuel, CEO at LiquidityBook. "We have several mutual clients that have enjoyed success while leveraging our platforms together. Clearwater and LiquidityBook have similar philosophies, from our approach to technology, to our commitment to client service, to our belief in the transformative power of a more efficient buy-side workflow. Given all that, this offering delivers a logical end-to-end solution for clients."

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry's largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.

As the industry-leading SaaS solution for investment accounting and reporting, Clearwater enables growth of assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,100 clients including pension plans, governments, global insurers, asset managers, and corporations. Each day, Clearwater automates data collection, reconciliation, compliance, risk, and performance reporting across $5.9T of AUM with its comprehensive cloud platform and best-in-class service team. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

