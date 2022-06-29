Middle Mile Upgrade Provides Increased Bandwidth to Ohio's Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Council and OARnet began the implementation phase of Ohio's Middle Mile Upgrade project. This project will provide the needed increase of bandwidth to Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) and large urban districts to better serve their member schools.

Like many states across the nation, Ohio's K-12 schools continue to increase their use of online curriculum in day-to-day learning through remote learning, online learning subscriptions and tools, digital resources, virtual fieldtrips, and other uses. With this increase in online learning, high-quality network bandwidth is essential for student success. Bandwidth is defined as the maximum amount of data transmitted over an internet connection in a given amount of time. Increasing this bandwidth for ITCs and large urban districts will enable them to provide additional transmission capacity to their individual districts and buildings, and will eliminate bandwidth contention and overload, which can slow internet access and weaken cybersecurity.

"The upgrade to Ohio's middle-mile is critical to connecting Ohio's students to a fast and reliable internet," said Geoff Andrews, chief executive officer of the Management Council. "Learning is no longer happening just in the classroom. Faster internet can provide individualized learning opportunities for students that are high-quality, personally relevant, and accessible 24/7."

This upgrade also hugely impacts future network planning as ITCs and large urbans become more capable and comfortable with their abilities to meet future bandwidth demands. They can make informed decisions that incorporate predictable budgeting and costs. This financial predictability benefits everyone. The upgrade installations will continue throughout the state and are expected to be completed by September 2024.

