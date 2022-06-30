BIG3 REACHES 690,000 TOTAL U.S. VIEWERS, 1,136,000 VIEWERS GLOBALLY ACROSS WEEK 2

CBS Brought 496,000 Viewers, Growing 15% From BIG3 Week 2 in 2021, Topping MLB and MLS in Viewership

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced a total of 1,826,000 global viewers for the league's Week 2 games. Available on CBS and Paramount +, VYRE Network, DAZN, and BIG3 YouTube Channel across the U.S. and 100 global territories, the league has already outperformed the first two weeks of last year's season. The Saturday games on CBS reached 496,000 viewers alone, more than Saturday's Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball offerings. Season-to-date, the BIG3's top-five rated markets are Dayton, OH, Tulsa, OK, Hartford, CT, Memphis, TN, and Nashville, TN.

The league has seen significant year-over-year growth from Week 2 2021 on CBS in all demographics, including:

18-34 up +40%

18-49 = up +3%

25-54 = up +31%

55+ = +11%

"These numbers reinforce everything that the BIG3 has been working towards," said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. "We are showing enormous growth across platforms in the most important demographics and rivaling the viewership of other pro sports leagues that have been around for decades. It is clear that the BIG3 is in demand and we are thrilled with the global expansion and reach to start our fifth season."

These ratings come as the league prepares to move to Comerica Center in Frisco, TX for the remaining six weeks of the regular season on July 2. The BIG3 will move to Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL for the playoffs on August 14, followed by the 2022 Championship Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on August 21. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to see the full lineup of broadcast partners, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Palacios, hpalacios@hstrategies.com

Gaby Moran, gmoran@hstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE BIG3