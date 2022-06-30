Clinical Chemistry Impact Factor Rises to 12.167, the Highest in the History of the Journal

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that the impact factor of its journal Clinical Chemistry has risen to 12.167 in the 2021 Clarivate Journal Citation Reports. This impact factor places Clinical Chemistry in the top 2% of 21,430 ranked academic journals and reaffirms that it is the top journal on medical laboratory technology—a position it has held for more than a decade.

Laboratory medicine professionals have played a vital role in managing the coronavirus pandemic by developing and performing tests for the virus, and by ensuring patient access to these tests. As the most trusted and authoritative journal in laboratory medicine, Clinical Chemistry has supported this work by disseminating essential research on all aspects of coronavirus testing. Clinical laboratory testing is also key to diagnosing and managing a broad range of other conditions—from diabetes to cancer—and the journal has continued to publish peer-reviewed papers that drive testing forward for all of these diseases.

Clinical Chemistry's high impact factor is a testament to the innovative and rigorous nature of this research, as is the journal's 2021 immediacy index of 2.7, which places it in the top 3% of all academic journals. A journal's impact factor is based on the number of times articles published in the journal are cited over a two-year period, while the immediacy index is determined by the journal citations in a single calendar year. Both are calculated by Clarivate, a recognized authority for evaluating the usefulness of a journal.

"We are thrilled to see this jump in Clinical Chemistry's impact factor," said AACC President Dr. Stephen R. Master. "The journal's editorial board and AACC staff have worked tirelessly to maintain—and exceed—Clinical Chemistry's high standards. It is very gratifying to see that this hard work has paid off, and that Clinical Chemistry has succeeded in providing valuable scientific information on laboratory medicine at a time when COVID-19 has challenged the field more than ever."

