Sikich Expands in Indianapolis with Acquisition of Petrow Kane Leemhuis

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the operating assets of Petrow Kane Leemhuis, PC, a public accounting firm based in Indianapolis. The move expands Sikich's presence in the Indianapolis area, a priority market for the firm.

"Continuing to grow in the Indianapolis market is a top priority for Sikich," said Tom Krehbiel, partner at Sikich and leader of the firm's CPA practice. "Adding the Petrow Kane Leemhuis team strengthens the audit, tax and advisory services we deliver to clients in Indiana and enhances the foundation for us to scale in this key market."

Petrow Kane Leemhuis offers audit and attest, tax, accounting, and a range of business services, including succession planning. The firm supports businesses, large and small, across a range of industries, as well as individuals.

"We are impressed by Sikich's technology-driven offerings and excited to leverage the firm's wide range of services and growth-focused expertise," said Kevin Petrow, president and managing partner of Petrow Kane Leemhuis. "By joining forces with Sikich, we can offer new, innovative solutions to help our clients solve pressing challenges, and present our employees with expanded professional growth opportunities."

Approximately 12 Petrow Kane Leemhuis employees will join Sikich. The team will join Sikich's newly transformed Indianapolis office. The transaction is scheduled to close on June 30.

