Welltower Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc.® (NYSE: WELL) today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report summarizes Welltower's progress and achievements across a range of ESG initiatives including diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility and corporate governance.

"2021 was a year of significant advancement in our environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, in response to both investor expectations and employee engagement," said Shankh Mitra, Welltower's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "Our commitment to be a responsible corporate citizen is directed from the top down and from the bottom up with our Board of Directors, employees and investors intricately involved in identifying and driving best practices. Acting responsibly is not only the right thing to do, but also benefits our key stakeholders and is fundamental to our business."

Welltower's noteworthy ESG achievements in 2021 include:

Attained ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, Sustained Excellence Award

Included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Composite Index

Raised MSCI ESG rating from A to AA

Named as one of Top 10 Most Sustainable REITs by Barron's

Listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

