Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's report of the second quarter 2022

Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its second quarter results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13:00 PM CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik.

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik.

Stockholm, July 1, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact:
Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, Phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, Phone: +46 70 721 1008.

Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the second quarter 2022

