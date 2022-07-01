RADIANT ANNOUNCES REBRAND OF RADIANT CLIPPER TO RADIANT ROAD & RAIL SERVICES

RENTON, Wash., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today announced the rebranding of its U.S. brokerage platform, the Clipper Exxpress Company (d/b/a Radiant Clipper), to Radiant Road & Rail Services.

"The renaming of Clipper to Radiant Road & Rail Services better aligns the brand with our vision for our U.S brokerage platform and our efforts to continue to build out a robust bi-modal offering of intermodal and truck brokerage services," explains Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant. "This name change is simply a progression as we look to the future; it is the 'next chapter' for an organization that has served the industry well for over 80 years."

"Since 1938 the Clipper brand has been synonymous with service, innovation, and providing an exemplary customer experience," says Christopher Brach, SVP and General Manager for Radiant Road & Rail Services. "While the name itself will be sunset, the strong ideals of Clipper will live on as the rock-solid framework and in the people that have made it their mission to always deliver a best-in-class service experience for our partners."

Radiant Road & Rail Services provides customer-centric expertise in the areas of temperature controlled and dry intermodal; OTR and LTL trucking; asset and brokered drayage; transloading; and other value-added services. With long established relationships across these service offerings, they are well situated to provide diverse solutions in a challenging and competitive market. Visit Radiant Road & Rail Services at: https://rrs.radiantdelivers.com/ to learn more.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics ( www.radiantdelivers.com ) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company providing a full suite of technology enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions through a network of Radiant and agent -owned offices located throughout North America and other key global markets. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to its customers around the world.

Media Contact: Radiant Logistics, Inc. t: (425) 462-1094 e: communications@radiantdelivers.com

