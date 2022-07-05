Congressional Medal of Honor Society Welcomes Newest Members

Four Vietnam War soldiers awarded Medal of Honor



MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society welcomes former US Army Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, former US Army Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy as the newest members of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

We offer our deepest condolences and gratitude to the families, friends and those who served alongside Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

Today's ceremony presented a poignant reminder of the sacrifices of the service members who served with these men, especially those who never made it home. These newest Medal of Honor recipients wear the Medal on behalf of those who were lost and those whose freedom was secured by their sacrifice.

