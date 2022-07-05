Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the second quarter 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the second quarter 2022 will be published on Juli 19, 2022, at 7.20 a.m. CEST. There will be a conference call for press and analysts starting at 9.00 a.m. CEST.

An online presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session, will be broadcast at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and CFO Tina Hultkvist.

One-on-one calls for media can be arranged from 10.15 a.m. CEST. Please contact Claes Eliasson for inquiries.

Juli 5, 2022

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

