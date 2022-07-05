LabConnect, Inc. Announces Expansion of its Operations in Europe with Acquisition of Cryo Store B.V. and the Appointment of Marc van Kempen as General Manager Europe

LabConnect, Inc. Announces Expansion of its Operations in Europe with Acquisition of Cryo Store B.V. and the Appointment of Marc van Kempen as General Manager Europe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. and AMSTERDAM, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect Inc., a leading global provider of central laboratory and functional outsourcing services for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and contract research organizations, today announced that the company is expanding its operations into Europe with the appointment of Marc van Kempen as the General Manager for the region and its acquisition of Cryo Store B.V., headquartered in Joure, The Netherlands. Cryo Store provides a full range of temperature controlled biostorage, supply, and logistics services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and health care industries.

LabConnect Has Expanded to Europe (PRNewswire)

Regarding the acquisition of Cryo Store, Dawn Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of LabConnect stated, "We are pleased to add Cryo Store's biostorage, cold chain logistics and kit building capabilities to support our central laboratory projects from within Europe. When our industry leading sample tracking tools are combined with Cryo Store's proven expertise in logistics management we will be able to offer our clients unparalleled support for today's analytically and logistically complex clinical trials."

Menno Rene Sappe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cryo Store stated, "We have served LabConnect and its clients in Europe for over a decade and we are looking forward to expanding the range of services that will be provided from our location. We are proud of the work we have accomplished over the past 13 years and are excited to be part of LabConnect's strategic platform supporting its clinical studies in Europe."

In addition to the acquisition of Cryo Store, LabConnect is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc van Kempen as General Manager Europe. "Marc is an experienced, healthcare business leader with a proven track record in new product launches and the execution of growth strategies. In addition, he has deep knowledge of the bio-pharma industry on an international level," said Sherman. Prior to joining LabConnect, Marc served as General Manager/CEO of Qualizorg B.V., Business Development Director for ProPharma Group in Europe, Vice President Global Development Customer Solutions for Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Commercial Director MSD, The Netherlands. Van Kempen said that "With the strong increase in complex clinical studies in immuno-oncology and cell and gene therapy, there is an increasing demand for the services LabConnect provides in Europe." Marc is looking forward to further strengthening existing connections and exploring new partnerships in Europe.

For more information, visit www.labconnect.com.

About LabConnect

LabConnect is recognized as the leading provider of central laboratory support services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare and orphan diseases. LabConnect offers unique and innovative services that have been specifically designed to meet the exacting demands of today's clinical trials. LabConnect's worldwide scope of services includes routine and specialized testing, real-time sample tracking, data integration, biorepository, sample processing, and specialized functional outsourcing. Leading the evolution in central laboratory services since 2002, our services are customized to fit the unique needs of your trial.

About Cryo Store

Founded in 1999 Cryo Store is ISO 9001 certified and holds a GDP compliant wholesale distribution license. On site capabilities include biostorage (liquid nitrogen, -80c, -30c +4c, ambient), kit building, supply distribution and extensive dry ice production. Cryo Store has developed a full range of validated shippers and offers dry ice provisioning combined with logistics track and trace services.

For more information, visit www.labconnect.com or contact via email at info@labconnect.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LabConnect