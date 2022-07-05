WELL Health ranks as a top performer in KLAS Patient Communications Report 

Patient Communications Startup Recognized for Breadth and Depth of Customer Adoption and Driving Positive Outcomes Throughout the Patient Journey

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc. ,a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , has been recognized as a top performer across multiple areas of the KLAS " Patient Communications Landscape 2022 " report. The study found the WELL Health platform is frequently deployed across multiple use cases, deeply adopted by providers, and a top performer when it comes to ease of use for both patients and office staff. WELL Health earned a 91.7 overall performance score from its customers, ranking it among the top patient communication vendors evaluated.

The new study examines the landscape of patient communications solutions—including how they are used; how easy they are to set up, customize, and use on an ongoing basis; and what outcomes they are helping organizations to achieve.

Report Finds WELL Health Easy to Use and Deeply Adopted

Throughout the report, WELL Health consistently ranks among the top patient communication vendors across all four of the report categories, for example:

Ease of Use for Office Staff: WELL Health - 8.1 score (9 point scale)

Ease of Use for Patients: WELL Health - 8.5 score (9 point scale)

Overall Performance: WELL Health - 91.7 score (100 point scale)

Breadth and depth of customer adoption: Validated for 17/17 measured use cases (with at least 26% adoption for each)

Part of long-term plans: 96% of customers responded "yes"

When it comes to ease of use, one surveyed customer commented, "WELL does everything well and is simple to use." Another customer reported, "the solution is very user friendly for both my team members and patients. It is self-explanatory, and it doesn't take long to train new people on it."

Value Throughout the Patient Journey

Since 2015, WELL Health has partnered with providers to engage patients throughout their care experience, from pre-visit intake forms to post-visit care follow up. Evidence of WELL's impactful role throughout the care journey is the study's findings that customers realize outcomes across clinical, administrative and financial categories thanks to their partnership with WELL Health. Customer use cases which garnered the highest adoption among those surveyed include:

Post-visit follow ups

Wellness/care-gap reminders

Patient/provider messaging

Patient surveys

Appointment reminders

According to one WELL Health customer quoted in the KLAS report, "The platform facilitates my ability to drive clinical outcomes." Another customer reported, "WELL has reduced the administrative staff's communication time by maybe 80% or 90%."

"The cornerstone of WELL Health is partnering with our customers to discover what's most important to them, and in turn delivering a product and service that meets - and often surpasses - those needs," said Meg Aranow, Platform Evangelist, WELL Health. "This report, and our consistently high rankings throughout it, demonstrates our team's consistent efforts to listen first, partner second, and then deliver the best product and service in the marketplace so that our customers deliver seamless communication experiences to their patients."

This Patient Communications Landscape report builds on KLAS research published earlier this year which named WELL Health Best in KLAS in "Patient Outreach" for the second consecutive year. The prestigious ranking is part of the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report which is based on anonymous, quality-checked reviews from healthcare providers who use WELL Health technology.

For more information regarding the KLAS 2022 Patient Communications Landscape report, please visit the KLAS report landing page, here .

About Well Health Inc.

WELL Health® is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email and telephone. WELL Health helps 400 healthcare organizations facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 40 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on the 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, No.133 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

Report Methodology

This Patient Communications Landscape 2022 study examines and defines the current landscape of patient communications solutions—including how they are used; how easy they are to set up, customize, and use on an ongoing basis; and what outcomes they are helping organizations to achieve. The report data comes from two sources: (1) KLAS' standard quantitative evaluation for healthcare software, and (2) a supplemental evaluation tailored specifically for the patient communications market. The report reviewed 14 patient communications vendors to help providers better understand and differentiate the solutions in the market.

