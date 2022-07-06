Benefits Communications Inc Integrates With Tabulera

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera (www.tabulera.com), a platform to capture, reconcile and pay employee benefit plan invoices, announced today that Benefits Communication Inc. (BCI) has entered into an agreement to integrate Tabulera into BCI's upgraded ElectBenefits enrollment platform.

(PRNewswire)

BCI and Tabulera partnering together now allows employers to connect their ElectBenefits data directly to Tabulera's platform eliminating tedious entry of insurance carrier invoices, reconciliation spreadsheets and manual payment processing. "We are very excited to partner with ElectBenefits, one of the true thought leaders in the industry, to have a positive impact on saving their customers time and money", said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera.

"With the recent upgrade to our ElectBenefits enrollment platform, it made logical sense to integrate Tabulera as our billing portal to provide a unified view and to simplify the entire back-office invoicing, reconciliation and payment processes for our customers. Tabulera's flexibility and unique solution along with their outstanding product reviews made them our top choice. We know from our deep benefits administration history that automating these back-office accounts payable functions for employee benefit plans will save our customers both time and money, said Pride Scanlan, Co-Managing Director".

About BCI

BCI is considered an industry thought leader and one of the largest U.S. specialists in benefit communications and enrollment while maintaining best in class quality metrics for more than 30 years. We customize affordable solutions in the areas of benefit enrollment, communications, data management and staffing. Our experienced professionals and innovative systems streamline processes to maximize efficiency. As a business processing organization, BCI partners with insurance companies, brokers, large employers, technology firms and consultants to analyze needs, design systems, build processes and report impact of project work using flexible, customer-centric and secure procedures.

About Tabulera

Employer back-office benefits administration is overly complicated and gets in the way of growing your business. Thousands of employees, dozens of plans and carriers, all on disparate systems. No wonder bad data, headaches, and millions in leakage are the status quo. Get the freedom to focus on your business with Tabulera, a platform that captures, reconciles and pays employee benefit plan invoices so you don't have to.

Finally, all your carrier invoices, reconciliation and payments in one place, and see your benefits costs clearly — down to the penny.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Tabulera is online at tabulera.com.

Media Contact:

Douglas Devlin

doug.devlin@tabulera.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tabulera, Inc.