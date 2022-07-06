Celebrate Summer and "Rock the Grill" With Natural Grocers®

Enjoy sizzling savings, giveaways, delicious recipes and more throughout National Grilling Month

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is here and so is National Grilling Month! Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to celebrate summer with their second annual "Rock the Grill" event throughout July. Flip those flops into Natural Grocers and enjoy sizzling summer discounts, sweepstakes, unique grilling options and more.

GRILLING UP DISCOUNTS IN JULY

Whether you're shopping for your next camping trip, a family get-together, or poolside snacks, Natural Grocers has affordable options to help you stretch those summer dollars.

July 8 – 30: Customers can save up to 46% off Always Affordable SM prices on select summertime favorites in every department. [i]

July 14 – 16: Customers can enjoy additional sizzling savings up to 52% off grilling staples, snacks, treats and drinks.[ii]

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional "Rock the Grill" promotions throughout the store.[iii]

July 14 - 16 : {N}power members can save 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations. [iv] {N}power members can save 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations. Click HERE to find a location near you.

July 14 – 16: {N}power members will receive a free limited edition "Rock the Grill" reusable bag with purchase. [v]

Through July 31 – Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deals: {N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for affordable dinners on the grill, salads and a bake through July 31 .[vi]

GIVEAWAYS AND SWEEPSTAKES

Natural Grocers is giving away a YETI® Tundra Haul Cooler and 2 Natural Grocers branded Hydro Flasks® to three lucky winners.[vii] Here's how to enter:

{N}power Spend & Win: {N}power members will automatically be entered to win, every time they spend $65 between July 14 – 16. Members can also enter online at naturalgrocers.com/win-a-yeti. Count the Burgers: Count all the burgers in the July 2022 good4uSM Health Hotline® Magazine, which can be picked up at any Natural Grocers. To enter for a chance to win, customers simply fill out the form and drop it off at their local store by July 30 . A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winner. Instagram Giveaway: Follow @NaturalGrocers on Instagram and follow the instructions on the giveaway post, July 14 – 16.

MORE WAYS TO ROCK THE GRILL

Keep the heat outside during the summer months with creative grilling dishes. Natural Grocers has plenty of savory and sweet suggestions to light a fire beneath your cravings this summer.

Stop in at your local Natural Grocers and pick up a good4u Health Hotline Magazine for delicious, effortless, nutritious burger recipes and other fun grilling ideas. You can also find them online at www.naturalgrocers.com/rock-grill-these-recipes

While you're shopping, you can help battle food insecurity within your community. Natural Grocers will donate $1 to local food banks for every "Rock the Grill" reusable bag (retail $1.99 ) sold, from July 8 – July 30 .[viii]

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

