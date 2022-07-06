Dearborn® True Blue® Bath Waste Kits Now Available in Brass Material

CLEVELAND, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dearborn®, a part of the Oatey family of companies, today announced that its True Blue® Bath Waste Kits are now available in Brass material, further expanding its already extensive offering of bath-waste kits.

Designed with the plumber in mind, the True Blue line is made with integrated locking features that reduce the number of tools needed for installation, saving time and eliminating frustration.

Dearborn® True Blue® Brass is ideal for markets where brass installations are required for commercial and residential applications. It is suitable for standard tub depths up to 16" and whirlpool depths up to 24". Dearborn® True Blue® Brass is available in rough and full kits with solder and slip joint connections. The full kit includes a test kit, chrome trim kit, overflow assembly, waste shoe assembly and a solder, or slip joint tee.

Constructed of brass, the True Blue Drain Spud is built for durability and longevity. Featuring two heavy-duty crossbars, it provides a greater flow rate than standard, four-crossbar designs. The Drain Spud can accept the trim veneer for easy finish change and replacement, and is compatible with all existing True Blue components.

True Blue Bath Waste is available in full, half, rough and trim kits with options for ABS or PVC and touch toe, uni-lift and push n' pull stopper choices. The trim kits come in designer finishes, including Matte Black, Chrome, White, Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze and Brushed Gold. Brass options are available with a standard slip-joint tee, NY tee, solder tee, and female outlet tee.

