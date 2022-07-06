Fannie Mae Priced $381 Million Multifamily Social DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M1S) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $381 million Multifamily Social DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on June 23, 2022. FNA 2022-M1S marks the sixth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2022.

"The M1S is our first social GeMS of 2022 and the third in GeMS history," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets and Pricing, Fannie Mae. "We were thankful that investors were able to focus on the deal given the macro environment and rate volatility and appreciate the support to our affordable housing efforts."

The M1S issuance aligns with Fannie Mae's Sustainable Bond Framework, which governs Fannie Mae's commitment to adhering to international standards in its issuance of green, social, and sustainable bonds. In 2020, Fannie Mae received a second party opinion on its Sustainable Bond Framework from independent third-party Sustainalytics. The framework builds on Fannie Mae's 32-year history of supporting multifamily affordable housing, 10-year history of multifamily green financing, and its expansion into single-family green MBS issuance in 2020.

"The collateral backing the M1S reflects the social criteria in our Sustainable Bond Framework, in support of affordable housing," said Lisa Bozzelli, Senior Director, Multifamily Capital Markets, Fannie Mae. "Through these properties, we are able to support over 1,000 units affordable to households earning 50% of area median income (AMI), over 680 units affordable to households earning 60% of AMI and over 1,000 pads in affordable manufactured housing communities."

All classes of FNA 2022-M1S are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon

Type Spread* Offered Price FA $33,825,000 6.10 1.179 Floater/AFC 30-day SOFR

avg + 46 98.97

(62DM) FX $33,825,000 0.34 0.074 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered A1 $38,900,000 5.59 2.081 WAC S+51 93.61 A2 $308,504,371 9.60 2.081 WAC S+90 86.88 Total $381,229,371











* The spread on FNA 2022-M1S was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $33,825,000 Collateral: 6 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (42%), MO (28.65%), MI (12.45%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.89x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 74.5 %

Group 2 Collateral





UPB: $347,404,371 Collateral: 22 Fannie Mae Social DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: NJ (31.15%), FL (21.99%), MN (9.48%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.52x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 71.5 %

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2022-M1S) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

