MDVIP Expands Its National Primary Care Network in Rhode Island

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced that Richard M. Del Sesto, M.D., M.S., a board-certified internist in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, has joined MDVIP to provide patients a better healthcare experience with an emphasis on wellness and prevention. Dr. Del Sesto is affiliated with Kent Hospital in Warwick and South County Hospital in Wakefield, where he previously served on the Executive Board for nine years. With nearly 25 years of practicing internal medicine in the community, Dr. Del Sesto is now one of nine physicians who offer MDVIP's patient-centered primary care program in the Ocean State.

"Helping people achieve their health goals – whether it's running their first marathon, improving their dietary habits or reducing their use of medications – is a great privilege and the reason I went into medicine," said Dr. Del Sesto, who also has a master's degree in nutrition. "My partnership with the MDVIP network provides the additional time and resources to work with patients on formulating a wellness plan based on their aspirations and needs and coach them each and every step of the way toward optimal health."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect app and website allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including men's health, women's health, brain health, heart disease and obesity.

About Richard M. Del Sesto, M.D., M.S.

Dr. Del Sesto received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Science in Nutritional Sciences from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, before earning his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, Vermont. He went on to complete his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at The University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Dr. Del Sesto, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/RichardDelSestoMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Rhode Island.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving 368,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP is also partnering with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

