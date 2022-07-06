Patriot Growth Insurance Services and PK Benefits Consulting Create Meaningful Partnership to Expand Services and Footprint in Pennsylvania

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance agencies, announces a new partnership with PK Benefits Consulting (PK Benefits) in Pennsylvania. This partnership expands Patriot's footprint in the northeast and broadens PK Benefits' reach at the national level.

Based in Wyomissing, Penn., PK Benefits provides comprehensive employee benefits insurance and wellness consulting. Based on a unique approach to the ever-changing healthcare landscape, PK Benefits consults with clients on the best plans for their business ranging from traditional plans, consumer-driven health plans, fully insured to alternative funding arrangements.

"Although we had choices, we decided to partner with Patriot because we knew it would be a great fit based on our shared culture, values and business beliefs," said Mark Kunkle, President of PK Benefits. "Our relationship with Patriot empowers us to continue our growth goals at an accelerated pace while serving our clients with the expertise and care they are accustomed to receiving."

PK Benefits' wellness division holds a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) Certificate of Waiver, which is supported by the FDA, CMS and CDC and meets federal standards for collecting specimens through biometric screenings for health assessments, diagnosing, and disease prevention. PK Benefits also provides testing for COVID-19, onsite vaccination clinics, and onsite nurse clinics. They work closely with their clients to evaluate current wellness programs, determine employer objectives and employee needs, and implement wellness strategies to reduce employer costs and increase employee engagement for a healthier workforce.

"I am excited to have the PK Benefits team join the Patriot community. They have a keen focus and impressive organic growth record, and they care deeply about serving their clients and caring for their talented employees. These qualities perfectly align with Patriot's core values," said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. "The entire Patriot team welcomes PK Benefits to the family as we continue our successful journey together."

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In 2021, Patriot was ranked as the 27th largest privately held broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,450 employees operating in 120 locations across 22 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

Steve Carroll Tammy Cameron 215.600.1357 734.476.4840 scarroll@patriotgis.com tcameron@patriotgis.com

