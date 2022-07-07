Crown Laboratories Announces Expanded Role for Chief Financial Officer, Nadeem Moiz

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a leading, fully integrated global skincare company, announced today that Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will take on expanded responsibilities as Chief Operations Officer (COO). This appointment is made as Jack Songster, Crown's current COO, is set to retire on July 15.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

In this dual role, Mr. Moiz will focus on both financial and manufacturing leadership and operations. Mr. Moiz joined Crown in January 2022 as CFO to oversee global financial operations where he has made an immediate impact in terms of financial planning, capital allocation, and accounting/controls, among other things. In overseeing Crown's manufacturing operations, Mr. Moiz will focus on over 300 dedicated manufacturing and financial employees as well as quality, safety, and productivity. Mr. Moiz obtained his BS in Accounting from the University of Florida, an MBA from Florida A&M University, and he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

"Nadeem has already made a significant impact on our organization," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown. "His vision and leadership quickly set the framework for a world-class financial team. We have no doubt Nadeem is ready to step into the role Jack has held for the past 9 years. Jack has been a steady force in the transformation of our production facility and its capabilities. Our entire Crown family will miss working with him, and we wish him nothing the best in his well-deserved retirement."

"Mr. Moiz understands the business in which we operate and has experience leading initiatives we have ahead of us. With his extensive background, he will be a tremendous asset as we take Crown to the next level," said David Solomon, Hildred Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board for Crown Laboratories. "His ability to build global financial infrastructures while driving growth, operational efficiency, and margins will be instrumental in the months ahead. We thank Jack for his tenure on the Board of Directors and the numerous other contributions to the organization. We wish him a happy and healthy retirement."

"Crown's business model and growth objectives provide a great fit for what I bring to the organization," said Moiz. "I have enjoyed being an integral partner in Crown's strategic planning, developing operational, product, and revenue diversification initiatives. We are poised for great success and will continue to build upon our strong momentum."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become the leader in dermatology and aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

