Hiro Welcomes Tech Startup Veteran Julia Austin to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiro , the go-to developer tools company for builders of the Bitcoin economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julia Austin to the Board of Directors. Austin, a former technology executive and current Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School, brings three decades of experience implementing cutting edge technology to rapidly scale companies. As the founder of nonprofit Good For Her , Austin shares Hiro's vision of a technological future that benefits the public good.

"Hiro is happy to be extending a warm welcome to our newest member of our Board of Directors, especially at a time where many crypto companies are being forced to cut staff and resources due to the market downturn," said Alex Miller, CEO of Hiro. "Having weathered several bear markets before, we know that this is the time to build, invest and double down on our efforts. Julia's deep knowledge and experience, from building developer products to best practices on working with our community, will be invaluable as we grow."

Austin has spent her entire career at the forefront of new technology, having previously served as Chief Technology Officer at DigitalOcean, Vice President of Innovation for VMware, Inc., Vice President of Engineering at Akamai Technologies and has held technical management and consulting positions at several other startups and established companies. Austin currently teaches Startup Operations at Harvard Business School. She is also a certified executive coach, startup advisor and angel investor and currently serves as a Board Director at Tidelift, an open-source supply chain security provider.

"Throughout my career, I have experienced first-hand how technology transforms the world in which we live," said Austin. "To end consumers, those transitions may have looked relatively seamless, but it is incredibly labor intensive to get to that level of transformation – which starts at the developer level. We are at the precipice of yet another transformation that will redefine digital ownership through web3. I'm thrilled to be joining the group of innovators working to make that possible."

Austin's appointment is effective beginning immediately. She joins Hiro CEO Alex Miller as well as Hiro co-founder and creator of the Stacks blockchain, Dr. Muneeb Ali, managing partner at Union Square Ventures, Albert Wenger, and Princeton University computer science professor J.P. Singh on Hiro's board of directors.

Hiro, a public-benefit corporation, builds developer tools for Stacks so the world can build applications for Bitcoin. Together with Stacks, Hiro's suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets and decentralized applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.hiro.so/

