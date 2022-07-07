St. Thomas University Congratulates Tamara Lawson, New Dean of University of Washington School of Law

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) and President David A. Armstrong, J.D., congratulate Tamara F. Lawson, J.D., LL.M., who has been named to the Toni Rembe Endowed Deanship of the University of Washington's School of Law.

Lawson completed eighteen years at the St. Thomas University College of Law, including the past four years as Dean. Under her leadership, the College of Law experienced record growth, including the largest and strongest incoming class in history last Fall, and the creation of the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice funded by a $1 million leadership grant from Truist Financial Corporation through its Truist Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund at The Winston-Salem Foundation.

"St. Thomas University and the STU College of Law thank Dean Lawson for her dedication and years of service," said STU's President Armstrong. "She brings a wealth of experience to UW School of Law. We pray for her success in her new role."

Lawson resigned as STU College of Law Dean on July 1st, and she will step down from the College of Law's faculty effective August 14th. Professor Emeritus John Makdisi has returned to STU and will begin serving immediately as the Interim Dean of the College of Law. He will be assisted by Associate Dean Professor Todd Clark, last year's STU Law Faculty of the Year.

Dean Makdisi and Associate Dean Clark will assist the STU Board of Trustees and President Armstrong in a national search for a new Dean of the STU College of Law. It is St. Thomas University's goal, after establishing a Search Committee that will assist in hiring a Search Firm and vet the candidates, to have a permanent Dean in place no later than July 1, 2023.

