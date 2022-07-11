GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO CELEBRATES AWARDING OF MICHELIN RECOGNITIONS ACROSS ITS TWO HOTELS

Knife & Spoon Awarded Prestigious MICHELIN Star and Primo Recognized on MICHELIN Recommended List in Florida's Inaugural MICHELIN Guide

ORLANDO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando is thrilled to celebrate the awarding of its restaurant Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando with a coveted MICHELIN Star, as well as the recognition of its restaurant Primo at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes on the 2022 MICHELIN Recommended list. The esteemed accolades came as part of an invite-only ceremony that took place at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on June 9, where the very first MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa guide was unveiled.

(PRNewswire)

"We are extremely honored to not only serve as the host for this inaugural guide launch but to also have two of our distinguished restaurants be awarded with coveted MICHELIN distinctions," said Jon McGavin, Area General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. "This is a proud day for the Knife & Spoon and Primo teams and both hotels, and a major step in showcasing the region's culinary excellence. We are excited to build on these prestigious recognitions."

A signature steak and seafood restaurant conceived and led by award-winning Chef John Tesar, Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes was hailed as one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings of the year by Vogue and The Daily Meal upon its debut in 2020. Under the helm of Chef de Cuisine Gerald Sombright, the restaurant offers an exceptional dining experience, showcasing the finest cuts of dry-aged meats balanced with the area's freshest seafood and ingredients.

At Primo, featuring menus crafted by award-winning Chef Melissa Kelly, guests can discover fine Italian dining and Mediterranean-inspired organic cuisine. Guided by the talents of Chef de Cuisine Eric Petrie, Primo shines brightly with its fresh ingredients produced on-site at the Primo Organic Garden as the restaurant mirrors Chef Kelly's philosophy adopted at the Rockland, Maine location of nothing is wasted – everything has a place.

These new recognitions of Knife & Spoon and Primo are a further testament to the world-class dining experiences that are presented at Grande Lakes Orlando. Across the 500-acre luxury resort complex and its two hotels, Grande Lakes Orlando showcases 12 acclaimed dining venues and serves as a culinary destination in its own right.

"We wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the teams at Knife & Spoon, Primo, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes for these well-deserved recognitions," said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Luxury Brands, Marriott International. "The culinary and beverage programming at the hotels and their acclaimed restaurants is a shining example of the outstanding dining environments our properties cultivate for guests to create lasting memories and we are proud of the dedication and commitment to excellence our Ladies and Gentlemen in Orlando have displayed."

Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to view the inspectors' comments about Knife & Spoon and Primo, as well as other restaurants in the selection.For more information and to book reservations, please visit www.grandelakes.com.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement and the only female chef to win James Beard Foundation American Express Best Chef Northeast Award two times. Grande Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com.

Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

Stephanie Krajewski & Michael Gartenlaub

grandelakesorlando@brandmanagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando