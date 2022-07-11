VETERAN REAL ESTATE EXECUTIVE JEFF WOCHNER NAMED LANDSEA HOMES' CENTRAL FLORIDA DIVISION PRESIDENT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that longtime and seasoned real estate executive Jeff Wochner has been named the new Central Florida Division President for the company. In his role, Wochner will oversee all homebuilding operations in Florida.

"Jeff is well-equipped to lead Landsea Homes' Florida division into the future. His deep knowledge of the Florida housing market, strong relationships in the region, and passion for excellence will serve the company and our homebuyers well," said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer, Landsea Homes. "He offers insightful perspective that will make him an integral part of our expansion and success in one of the strongest housing markets in the country. We look forward to having him on board."

A veteran real estate executive with seventeen years of industry experience, Wochner most recently served as the Florida Division President for Beazer Homes, another national homebuilder, before joining Landsea Homes. Prior to that, he served as Regional Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at Beazer Homes. Wochner began his career at Shea Homes as a Senior Financial Analyst for the Arizona division.

"It is an honor to join the Landsea Homes team as the new Central Florida Division President," said Wochner. "The company has made their strong and growing presence in the Florida market well known over the last year, and I look forward to helping the team continue on that path of great success."

Landsea Homes recently closed on 103 new homesites in Kissimmee, Florida in the Storey Creek master planned community. The company entered the Florida market in 2021 and has steadily grown its market share over the last year. Landsea Homes accelerated its Florida homebuilding operations further by acquiring Hanover Family Builders earlier this year, positioning Landsea Homes as the seventh-largest homebuilder in Central Florida.

Landsea Homes was recently named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine. Through consecutive strategic moves, the Newport Beach-based home builder saw a historical year of transformation, which landed Landsea Homes the 47th spot on the coveted Builder 100 list, along with the Builder of the Year honors.

