1 Hotel Nashville is Now Open

The Property is the Brand's Eighth Location Globally

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the sustainable luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, today announced the opening of 1 Hotel Nashville, the famed musical and cultural hub's most consciously cultivated urban oasis and the 8th hotel in the global fleet. Nestled in the heart of downtown Nashville, directly across from the Music City Center and within walking distance of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the property's 215 rooms, including 37 suites with expansive city and skyline views, offer a level of service and comfort unrivaled in the region. A verdant ivy-covered façade and native landscaping evoke nearby natural attractions, from the bustle of the Cumberland River to the Smoky Mountains and the Natchez Trace.

1 Hotel Nashville Logo (PRNewswire)

"With the opening of 1 Hotel Nashville, we celebrate our brand's entry into this dynamic and culturally rich region," said Barry Sternlicht, 1 Hotels Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "We're excited to bring a tangible demonstration of our overarching mission, vision and purpose -- including a commitment to luxury sustainability, communities, holistic health and wellness, and natural design -- to an iconic city, admired for its positive energy, devotion to live music, down-home hospitality, festive food and family fun."

The rough-hewn poster beds and workbench-like vanities inspired by local craftsmanship to the tangible textures and touches of reclaimed wood-paneled walls in rooms, suites and public areas, extensive use of organic and natural materials infuses a refined urban retreat with the natural beauty and bounty of the Tennessee landscape. Sustainability-themed touchpoints include wooden room keys, in-room chalkboards to reduce paper-use, closet hangers fashioned from 100% recycled paper, in-room carafes made from recycled wine bottles, and the 1 Less Thing year-round program, which enables guests to leave behind gently used clothing items for 1 Hotel to donate to local organizations in need.

The hotel features three distinct dining concepts, reflecting our commitment to simplicity, luxury, and sustainability. 1 Kitchen Nashville, located on the ground floor, is innovative farm-to-table dining from Culinary Director and Top Chef alum Chris Crary. This is a place where guests can casually connect, eat well, and be well. 1 Kitchen Nashville delights guests and Nashvillians alike with a clean, nourishing, seasonal menu featuring cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and delectable dishes drawing on the region's rich culinary history, curated from fresh ingredients sourced through partnerships with local farmers and artisans. At Harriet's Rooftop Bar, guests sip and dip from an array of light bites crafted from seasonal, sustainable ingredients and wellness cocktails prepared from fresh juices blended in-house, including honey from the property's on-site bee garden and aromatic ingredients meant to mimic the fog rising over the Smoky Mountains. While enjoying breathtaking views of the skyline, guests, and locals alike soak in the casual vibe from rotating rooftop programming featuring local musicians and a resident DJ spinning sets every weekend. For those in search of an even more casual environment, the laid-back café Neighbors serves up seasonal, fresh, picnic fare showcasing regional produce and local ingredients.

Since genuine well-being comes from connecting mind, body and spirit to one's natural surroundings, the property provides a relaxing, restorative refuge from the 24/7 boisterousness of Music City. On-site facilities include the Bamford Wellness Spa and Anatomy fitness and yoga studio, both inspired by 1 Hotels' mission of fostering a closer relationship between people and nature. Crossvine, a multi-purpose convention and conference center, with over 32,000 square feet of unique meeting and event space, offers everything needed for a business function, wedding, or social celebration, including state-of-the-art AV technology, turnkey event planning, and custom menus, all in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Contact Information

Address: 710 Demonbreun Street

Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: 615.510.0400

Website: https://www.1hotels.com/nashville

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS:

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto and the recently opened San Francisco and Nashville properties with projects in development in Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Austin, Elounda Hills and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence and Riyadh (DGDA); and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale and Brickell (Miami). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, Sanya (China) in 2020, Toronto in 2021 and most recently San Francisco and Nashville, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Additionally, the properties have earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute, which focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of our team members and guests. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Hanalei Bay, Austin, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

1 Hotel Nashville is Now Open (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SH Hotels & Resorts