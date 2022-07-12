Cynamics was named a 'Distinguished Vendor' by TAG Cyber

BOSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynamics, a disruptive sample-based, AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution provider announced today that TAG Cyber had selected it as a Distinguished Vendor in the 3rd quarter edition of the 2022 TAG Cyber Security Annual.

Over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID pandemic, there has been a significant rise in organizations' reliance on digital communication infrastructure, increasing, in turn, their vulnerability to a wide array of cyberattacks such as data breaches and ransomware attacks.

As networks' size, data volume, and complexity are all growing exponentially, there is a great need for network security solutions that are simple to implement and maintain, yet provide impeccable network defense.

Cynamics' next-generation approach collects less than 1% of the network traffic and uses patented AI technology to infer about the 100% accurately. This solution which provides full network coverage, visibility, and threat prediction, is hardware-free, and can be deployed in any network size and architecture (on-prem, cloud-native, or hybrid), has been attracting interest from customers and decision-makers, a trend that has been recognized by TAG Cyber as well.

"We were introduced to Cynamics by a prestigious customer who was looking for our review on the company. We immediately felt that they have something special that fulfills a real evolving need. I foresee a great future for Cynamics" said Dr. Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. "Based on their patented AI technology, they created an all-around NDR solution that addresses an important customer need״.

Eyal Elyashiv, co-founder and CEO of Cynamics, commented, "We are honored to be included as a TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor. Cynamics has distinguished itself from day one with its disruptive yet intuitive AI-based technology. In today's atmosphere of increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks that know no moral boundaries, we are happy to be able to provide a scalable, essentially impeccably performing full network visibility solution to businesses and organizations of all sizes. No one should have to suffer the consequences of irresponsible use of cloud data."

About Cynamics

Cynamics is a premium Next Generation (NG) Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution built for MSPs, MSSPs, and companies of all sizes. It's tremendously simple for clients to implement and manage, provides threat detection and total network visibility at a fraction of the cost of comparably effective solutions.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a trusted cyber security research analyst firm, providing unbiased industry insights and recommendations to security solution providers and Fortune 100 enterprises. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Edward Amoroso, former SVP/CSO of AT&T, the company bucks the trend of pay-for-play research by offering in-depth research, market analysis, consulting, and personalized content based on hundreds of engagements with clients and non-clients alike—all from a former practitioner perspective.

